New Study Unveils Molecular Basis Of Memory And Learning

‘The study helps understand the molecular mechanism underlying memory formation and the process of learning.’

Another method which involves producing "fusion" receptor proteins labelled with a fluorescent protein may interfere with the trafficking process itself. "In most cases, these methods largely rely on the overexpression of target subunits. However, the overexpression of a single receptor subunit may interfere with the localization and/or trafficking of native receptors in neurons", explains Prof. Kiyonaka.To that end, researchers from Nagoya University, Kyoto University, and Keio University developed an AMPAR-selective reagent (a chemical agent that causes reactions) that allowed them to label AMPARs with chemical probes in cultured neurons in a two-step manner, combining affinity-based labeling with a biocompatible reaction.The new method, as anticipated by Prof. Kiyonaka, proved to be superior to the conventional ones: it allowed scientists to analyze receptor trafficking over both shorter as well as much longer periods (over 120 hours) and did not require extra purification steps after labeling.The team's analyses showed a three-fold higher concentration of AMPARs at synapses compared with dendrites as well as a half-life of 33 hours in neurons. Additionally, scientists used this technique to label and analyze the trafficking of NMDA-type glutamate receptors (NMDARs), and obtained a half-life of 22 hours in neurons. Interestingly, both half-life values were significantly longer than those reported in HEK293T (a kidney cell line). The researchers attributed this to the formation of large glutamate receptor protein complexes and -- in the case of AMPARs -- a difference in phosphorylation levels.The team is excited by potential implications of their findings. "Our method can contribute to our understanding of the physiological and pathophysiological roles of glutamate receptor trafficking in neurons.The study provides a closer look at -- and brings us a step closer to deciphering -- the processes of memory and learning at the molecular level.