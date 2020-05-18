Coronavirus: Are Indian Kids Also Exhibiting Symptoms More Than Flu?

‘As if it was not enough that novel coronavirus pandemic was affecting millions of people cutting across the global boundaries, the disease, is manifesting with symptoms of rare diseases in kids. ’

Speaking to IANS, a professor from Kalawati Saran Children's hospital in Delhi, said "Yes. There are children who are presenting Kawasaki-like illness and Toxic Shock Syndrome during this pandemic, but if their tests happen to be positive for COVID, it is not very clear whether it is due to COVID-19 or if they already had the disease and tested positive."She said that these symptoms have, However, not been seen in newborns."Kids also have mayo cardiac disease involvement. They do not necessarily show classic flu-like illness, but fever is there. As far as toxic shock syndrome is concerned, it is a bacterial infection. Therefore it is a very complex medical situation to ascertain whether the child already had the disease or it developed due to COVID-19."The WHO report also said, "There is an urgent need for the collection of standardized data describing clinical presentations, severity, outcomes, and epidemiology. The WHO has developed a preliminary case definition and case report form for multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents. The case definition will be revised as more data become available," said the WHO.According to the preliminary case definition, children and adolescents from 0-19 years of age with fever for more than three days and two of the five symptoms: 1. Rash or bilateral non-purulent conjunctivitis or mucocutaneous inflammation signs (oral, hands, or feet), 2. Hypotension or shock, 3. Features of myocardial dysfunction, pericarditis, valvulitis, or coronary abnormalities (including ECHO findings or elevated Troponin/NT-proBNP), 4. Evidence of coagulopathy (by PT, PTT, elevated d-Dimers) and 5. Acute gastrointestinal problems (diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain) should be identified as suspected or confirmed cases both for the purpose of providing treatment and for provisional reporting and surveillance.The definition also included elevated markers of inflammation such as ESR, C-reactive protein, or procalcitonin, no other obvious microbial cause of inflammation, including bacterial sepsis, staphylococcal or streptococcal shock syndromes and evidence of COVID-19 (RT-PCR, antigen test or serology positive), or likely contact with patients with COVID-19.As on May 15, 2020, more than 4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including more than 285,000 deaths, had been reported to WHO.According to WHO, among 345 children with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and complete information about underlying conditions, 23% had an underlying condition, with chronic lung disease (including asthma), cardiovascular disease, and immunosuppression most commonly reported.A senior rheumatologist from Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital told IANS that there were no such cases that came into her knowledge as yet."Kawasaki disease is not a new disease. It is a rare disease most commonly seen in Japan. Most of the European doctors realized that the number of children presenting atypical Kawasaki disease, which is rare, increased after COVID-19. Kawasaki disease is a form of vasculitis, where blood vessels become inflamed throughout the body. It can happen due to any viral or bacterial infection. As far as I am concerned, I have not come across any such cases where COVID positive kids are presenting these symptoms. In fact, one of my patients is suffering at present with this disease but has tested negative for COVID-19. But the medical fraternity must be aware of the dynamic nature of COVID-19 disease as the number of cases is increasing daily."Speaking to IANS, another expert DR. Sanjeev Kumar, consultant Pediatrics at Paras hospital who is treating COVID patients, said, "No we did not come across a case with COVID 19 with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) or Kawasaki disease, but it doesn't mean that these do not occur. If such symptoms are developed, then immediately take expert opinion.If a Covid-19 patient, associated with Kawasaki or TSS, he or she should be treated under the supervision of a doctor in ICU care. Only 2.4% of children are infected with COVID 19 Under the age group of 18 years, and Aout of them, only 2.5% were showing serious symptoms, and only 0.2% are very critical. Patients suffering from Kawasaki along with COVID 19 may have a fever with swelling in the neck and rashes all over the body and signs of heart failure."Source: IANS