YouGov has teamed up with public health experts at the Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI) at Imperial College London to help health professionals across the world limit the impact of the disease. The ongoing survey runs in 29 countries and provides behavioural analysis on how different populations are responding to COVID-19. The anonymized respondent level data is freely available through Github.

Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus

Social Distancing at Large

‘India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. As the world awaits an effective treatment, social distancing remains the most effective tool against the pandemic and here’s how Indians are doing their bit.’



Maintaining Distance Even at Home Not just outside home, people are taking precautionary measures even at home in order to maintain distance. The data shows that slightly more than half have always or frequently started eating separately at home (54%) and slept in different bedrooms (56%) which normally they wouldn't have done, as a preventative measure to avoid personally contracting the virus or spreading it to their loved ones.



When it comes to avoiding social gatherings, more than eight in ten people (86%, who always or frequently do it) have managed to keep themselves away from small gatherings (of not more than 2 people) as well as large get-togethers (87%) of more than 10 people.



In this regard, Indians are observing more caution than the Americans and Chinese who are more likely to avoid large gatherings (83% and 84%, respectively) but less likely to avoid the smaller ones (73% and 67%, respectively).

Self-isolation Although health authorities are constantly urging and recommending symptomatic people to self-isolate, not many people in India have the adequate means to quarantine themselves completely. When asked about the ability to self-isolate on the advice of a healthcare professional, although 72% Indians are willing (very or somewhat) to do so, only 50% find it somewhat or very easy to self-isolate.



43% would self-isolate if they felt unwell or had any of the symptoms related to COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell, or difficulty breathing. The numbers were much lower for people living in houses with just one toilet (36%) as compared to those having two toilets (43%) or more than that (54%).



At the global level, 69% of people around the world say they would self-isolate if they didn't feel well with some of the highest rates among people who live in the Sweden (87%), UK (86%), Spain (83%), Italy (80%) and Australia (79%), and the lowest rates in markets such as China (25%), India (43%) and Germany (63%).



