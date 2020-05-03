medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Coronavirus Treatment and Risk to Breastfeeding Women: Study

by Iswarya on  March 5, 2020 at 2:17 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

With the ongoing concern about the coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China, and spreading globally, that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), thoughts turn to treatment in general and of nursing mothers, in particular. The short answer is that currently, there is no antiviral proven to be effective against this new infection, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine.
Coronavirus Treatment and Risk to Breastfeeding Women: Study
Coronavirus Treatment and Risk to Breastfeeding Women: Study

Little data is available about the ability of antiviral drugs used to treat COVID-19, coronavirus, to enter breastmilk, let alone the potential adverse effects on breastfeeding infants.

Show Full Article


Philip Anderson, PharmD, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California, San Diego, is the author of "Breastfeeding and Respiratory Antivirals: Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Influenza." The short answer to questions regarding drug therapy for COVID-19 is that currently, there is no antiviral agent proven to be effective against this new infection. However, one investigational drug so far, remdesivir, appears promising to treat COVID-19, and it is in phase 3 clinical trials in patients. Dr. Anderson notes: "Nothing is known about the passage of remdesivir into breastmilk."

Arthur I. Eidelman, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Breastfeeding Medicine, states: "Given the reality that mothers infected with coronavirus have probably already colonized their nursing infant, continued breastfeeding has the potential of transmitting protective maternal antibodies to the infant via the breast milk. Thus, breastfeeding should be continued with the mother carefully practicing handwashing and wearing a mask while nursing, to minimize additional viral exposure to the infant."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Deadly China virus continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Therefore, cleanliness could be a powerful weapon to kill deadly viruses and bacteria. So, keep your house clean to prevent coronavirus.

Travel Alert: Wash Your Hands at the Airport to Get Rid of Deadly Coronavirus

Traveling amid of Coronavirus outbreak may seem scary. However, following proper hand-hygiene techniques at airports can cut down the risk of spreading deadly coronavirus. Wash your hands to have a safe and germ-free travel.

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

New coronavirus fear: Talking to your child clearly about Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and its prevention can help relieve their fears about the deadly virus.

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Nutrient Needs in Lactation

Inadequacies in a lactating mothers diet influences both the quantity and quality of milk secreted, although the effect in quantity is more profound.

Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup

Find tips on how to switch toddler from bottles and sippy cups to adult cups and say bye-bye to bottle feeding.

More News on:

Importance of BreastfeedingNutrient Needs in LactationMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeSwitching Baby from Bottle to CupHow and When to Stop BreastfeedingNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Drinking Orange Juice Daily can Fight Obesity, Heart Disease, Diabetes

Endometriosis Awareness Week: Let's Stop the Silent Suffering!

Thyroiditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive