by Iswarya on  May 18, 2020 at 12:07 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lockdown Not Only Impacts Income But Brings Huge Behavioural Changes Too
COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has been economically devastating, but it also brought about a massive change in people's behavior, reports a new study.

A study of non-migrant workers in Delhi has revealed widespread compliance with public health directives to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the use of face masks, washing of hands, and social distancing increases.

Almost two months into the Delhi lockdown, mostly poor and non-migrant workers in Delhi have seen their incomes and working days drop by at least 57 and 73 percent, respectively, researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of British Columbia have found.


By early May, nine out of the ten respondents in the survey said that their weekly income had fallen to zero.

Despite this unprecedented job loss, the study found widespread compliance with public health directives.

Compared with the levels before the arrival of coronavirus, mask usage rose from 20 percent (amid air pollution) to 90 percent; time spent indoors increased from 44 to 95 percent, and regular handwashing rose from 88 to 98 percent.

"Even for non-migrant workers in Delhi, the lockdown has been economically devastating. But it also brought about a massive change in behavior. People started wearing masks more; they stayed indoors and socialized less; they washed their hands more regularly; there were even fewer reports of smoking. These habits are crucial for limiting the spread and the health impacts of the virus," said Ken Lee, Executive Director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago in India (EPIC India) and the lead author of the study.

"A big question we have right now is whether these positive behaviors can persist once the lockdown is lifted, even as fear and media coverage of COVID-19 begin to subside."

Throughout the lockdown, 80 percent of people surveyed reported feeling extremely concerned about COVID-19. To demonstrate the unparalleled media coverage of COVID-19, the researchers use Twitter data to show that since March 25, COVID-19 coverage has accounted for more than 56 percent of all media coverage.

Lee adds: "For this particular group of mostly non-migrant workers in Delhi, we have not yet seen alarming changes in rates of hunger, access to healthcare, scarcity, or security. A lot of people reported benefiting from the Delhi government's food assistance program.

"That said, the latest projections expect a surge in infections in the coming months, and so the government should prepare itself to rapidly expand these types of assistance programs."

In addition, the study notes that there are relatively high rates of mental and emotional well-being problems, ongoing challenges in food supply chains, in terms of higher prices and lower quantities, and dwindling levels of reported savings.

The study uses data collected from 1,392 non-migrant workers, many of whom live in Delhi's informal settlements.

The data was collected in 2018, 2019, and during the lockdown, between March 27 and May 13. The national lockdown, which began on March 25 and is scheduled to be lifted on May 17, had a drastic effect on movement in Delhi.

Using Facebook mobility data, the study also shows that the intra-city movement dropped by 80 percent, immediately following the 'Janata Curfew,' where it remained through early May.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals