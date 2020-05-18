by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

First Clinical Trial For COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By Canada
The first Canadian clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine has been officially approved.

At his press conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Trudeau said the Canadian Center for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University has been given the green light by Health Canada to begin clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If these vaccine trials are successful we could produce and distribute it here at home," Trudeau said. "Research and development take time, and must be done right, but this is encouraging news."


Trudeau said the National Research Council of Canada will work with the manufacturers of the potential vaccine so that it will be able to be manufactured domestically should the trials be successful.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 75,770 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with 5,677 deaths in the country.

Health Canada reportedly has authorized 33 clinical trials for supportive care or treatments for COVID-19 to date.

On May 12, the National Research Council of Canada announced a collaboration with CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) to advance bioprocessing and clinical development in Canada of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19.

Referred to as Ad5-nCoV, the vaccine candidate received Chinese regulatory approval earlier this year, allowing CanSino Biologics to move ahead with human clinical trials in China.

It is one of only a handful of vaccine candidates in the world against COVID-19 so far approved for initial safety testing in humans, and was the first candidate vaccine to begin conducting Phase II human clinical trials.

By bringing their respective technologies and expertise together to fight COVID-19, CanSino Biologics and the National Research Council of Canada are aiming to pave the way for future clinical trials in Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Immunization Research Network at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology. The vaccine is subject to approval by Health Canada, for which CanSinoBIO is in the process of filing a Clinical Trial Application.

The Ad5-nCoV was developed using technology from both China and Canada. It was co-developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology (BIB) and CanSino Biologics Inc. using a genetically engineered replication-defective adenovirus type 5 vector to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is grown using living cells that were designed and developed at the National Research Council of Canada.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Clinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake