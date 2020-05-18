by Iswarya on  May 18, 2020 at 2:34 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hypertension Patients are at Higher Risk of COVID-19 Infection
People with hypertension are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection, and they must take extra precautions such as regularly monitoring their blood pressure level, reports a new study.

Such individuals should remain at home, take regular medication for blood pressure, closely monitor BP level at home and ensure a low salt diet - less than 3 grams per day, said Dr. Shiva Raju, Senior Consultant Physician, and Diabetologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. He advised

Such individuals should also avoid taking more than two coffees per day, avoid alcohol intake and pain killers.


A study shows six percent of those who died of Covid-19 were patients with known hypertension and associated diabetes. The Covid-19 mortality rate for normal patients is two percent. Patients who are taking ACE inhibitors and ARB may have a higher risk of Covid-19 infection, but the evidence is inconclusive.

Dr. Meeraji Rao, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, believes that inactive daily routines due to the ongoing lockdown could result in dangerous health conditions, even before the pandemic hits the individual.

It is important that every individual with possible underlying health ailments, take daily readings of blood pressure as this will help monitor fluctuations. A close watch on blood pressure and diabetes levels will help in creating a lifestyle that is best suited to stay healthy.

"During normal days, an individual moves around and has an active life, but it is important for people to stay active and healthy even under lockdown. It is strongly advised that people exercise at least for 2-3 hours every week to ensure their metabolism functions well, and they remain healthy," he said

The doctor said patients already suffering from hypertension can continue with their earlier medications even during this pandemic, while those who have developed high blood pressure during these times must seek expert opinion when it comes to ACE inhibitors and ARB medicines.

"Stress is one major reason people tend to develop hypertension, and the risk of this condition is higher in these times of pandemic and associated lockdown. It is strongly advised that people maintain a healthy sleep cycle to help beat health risks. Hypertension patients need not do vigorous exercise, but can ensure they stay healthy by doing brisk walking for 30 to 60 minutes each day."

"Hyper Tension.... the word itself explains one of the major causes for it. This is nothing but a condition where one's blood pressure is beyond 120/80," explained Dr. Saji D'souza, Chairman and Managing Director, KSAC Group of Hospitals.

Almost every individual will have raised BP due to many factors, including loss of elasticity of arteries and veins, atherosclerosis wherein the arteries are blocked with salts/cholesterol, etc. and Stress-induced.

A person who has unpredictable variations and the level of BP going beyond 180/120 need to take medical advice as this might invite stroke, cardiac arrest, or even death.

He pointed out that Ayurveda suggests a balanced diet and exercise. Proper excretory and blood circulatory systems keep the body away from not only hypertension but also other diseases. Ayurveda emphasizes on good food, exercise, and sound sleep for the perfect harmony on one's own health, he added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk
Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial hypertension, is a neurological disorder characterized by increased intracranial pressure resulting in temporary or permanent loss of vision.
READ MORE
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular hypertension is an increase in the intraocular pressure (pressure in the eye) above the upper limit of normal (12-22 mm Hg).
READ MORE
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

High Blood PressureDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and HerbsBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthFruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure