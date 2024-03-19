Exploring the Significance of Teeth for Overall Well-being

Unlocking the Importance of Oral Health: Beyond a Bright Smile



‘Poor oral health can limit chewing ability, impacting food choices, and causing weight loss, GI issues, communication problems, low self-esteem, and overall well-being. #worldoralday #teeth’

Periodontitis - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/periodontitis/symptoms-causes/syc-20354473)

Experts emphasized that beyond providing aesthetic appeal, maintaining a bright and healthy set of teeth could be crucial for one's overall health."Oral health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. It's not just about having a bright smile, it impacts our ability to eat, speak and even socialize comfortably.Dr. Nitika, Consultant - Dental Science at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, told IANS.She implored people to avoid sugary drinks, use of tobacco, and excessive alcohol consumption to maintain a healthy mouth. "Mouth is the entry point to the digestive and respiratory tract. Without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections such as tooth decay and gum disease," Dr Ragini Sehgal Sethi, Senior Consultant, Dental Sciences, Medanta Hospital Lucknow, told IANS.Recent studies have also linked oral infections, especially periodontitis, with systemic diseases such as endocarditis, cardiovascular disease, bacterial pneumonia, pregnancy, and birth complications."In addition, diabetes, osteoporosis, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, and immune system disorders -- all can affect oral health, Dr Sethi said. To maintain good oral health, the doctors stressed the need to establish a routine of brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and even visiting dentists regularly for check-ups and cleaning.Source-IANS