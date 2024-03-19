About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Exploring the Significance of Teeth for Overall Well-being

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 19 2024 10:11 PM

Experts emphasized that beyond providing aesthetic appeal, maintaining a bright and healthy set of teeth could be crucial for one's overall health.

Unlocking the Importance of Oral Health: Beyond a Bright Smile

"Oral health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. It's not just about having a bright smile, it impacts our ability to eat, speak and even socialize comfortably. Neglecting oral health can lead to various issues including gum disease () to decay and even systematic health problems like heart disease and diabetes," Dr. Nitika, Consultant - Dental Science at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, told IANS.
She implored people to avoid sugary drinks, use of tobacco, and excessive alcohol consumption to maintain a healthy mouth. "Mouth is the entry point to the digestive and respiratory tract. Without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections such as tooth decay and gum disease," Dr Ragini Sehgal Sethi, Senior Consultant, Dental Sciences, Medanta Hospital Lucknow, told IANS.

Prioritizing oral health is key to overall well-being. Join us in celebrating World Oral Health Day, emphasizing the link between a healthy mouth and a healthy body.
Recent studies have also linked oral infections, especially periodontitis, with systemic diseases such as endocarditis, cardiovascular disease, bacterial pneumonia, pregnancy, and birth complications."

In addition, diabetes, osteoporosis, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, and immune system disorders -- all can affect oral health, Dr Sethi said. To maintain good oral health, the doctors stressed the need to establish a routine of brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and even visiting dentists regularly for check-ups and cleaning.

Source-IANS
