Impact of Intensive Diabetes Treatment on Periodontal Health

The connection between diabetes and periodontal disease is well-established, but the effect of diabetes treatment on gum health has been less explored. However, recent research published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, reveals that intensive diabetes treatment can have a positive impact on periodontal inflammation(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Periodontal tissue susceptibility to glycaemic control in type 2 diabetes
Go to source). While it's widely recognized that diabetes and periodontal disease are interrelated, and that managing gum disease can help control blood glucose levels. However, the impact of diabetes treatment on periodontal health has largely remained unclear.
‘Intensive diabetes treatment can reduce periodontal inflammation without dental interventions. #medindia #diabetes #dentalhealth’
Impact of Intensive Diabetes Treatment on Periodontal HealthA collaborative research team between the Graduate Schools of Dentistry, Medicine, and Engineering at Osaka University administered a two-week intensive diabetes treatment to twenty nine type 2 diabetes patients, analyzing systemic and dental indicators before and after treatment. No dental interventions were performed as part of this study; the patients only received diabetes treatment.
Results showed improvements in both glycoalbumin, a marker of blood sugar control, and PISA (Periodontal Inflamed Surface Area), indicating reduced blood glucose levels and periodontal inflammation. Further, comparison of subjects based on PISA improvement revealed that those with significant improvement had higher pre-treatment C-peptide levels, suggesting better insulin secretion. They also had better CVRR and ABI values, indicating less severe diabetic neuropathy and peripheral vascular disorders.
"These research findings are expected to advance our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the relationship between diabetes and periodontal disease," says senior author Masae Kuboniwa. "This study demonstrates that improving periodontal disease in diabetic patients requires not only periodontal treatment, but also early diabetes management. We anticipate that promoting collaboration between medical and dental care from the early stages of diabetes can significantly help prevent the onset and progression of periodontal disease in diabetic patients."
Reference:
- Periodontal tissue susceptibility to glycaemic control in type 2 diabetes - (https://dom-pubs.pericles-prod.literatumonline.com/doi/10.1111/dom.15835)
Source-Eurekalert