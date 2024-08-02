AI Robot Performs Complete Dental Treatment

- An autonomous robot completed a full dental procedure for the first time, significantly faster than traditional methods
- The robot uses a 3D volumetric scanner with OCT to create //high-resolution models of the mouth, avoiding harmful X-rays
- The robot performs tasks like preparing a tooth for a crown in approximately 15 minutes, compared to the usual two hours
Artificial intelligence in dentistry-A review
Revolutionizing Dental CareThe cutting-edge system employs a hand-held 3D volumetric scanner that utilizes optical coherence tomography (OCT) to create a detailed 3D model of the mouth. This model captures intricate details of the teeth, gums, and underlying nerves with high resolution, eliminating the need for harmful X-ray radiation. The OCT technology enables accurate detection of cavities, with an impressive precision rate of around 90%.
The Robotic Dental ProcedureInitially, a human dentist and the patient discuss the necessary treatment. Once the plan is established, the robotic dental surgeon takes over. The robot is adept at preparing a tooth for a dental crown, a task typically requiring around two hours and usually performed over two visits. Remarkably, the robot can complete this procedure in approximately 15 minutes. A time-lapse video showcases the robot’s drilling capabilities, resembling a CNC machine in action.
Perceptive asserts that the robotic system performs safely even under the most dynamic conditions. Dr. Chris Ciriello, CEO and Founder of Perceptive, expressed enthusiasm about the achievement, emphasizing the enhanced precision and efficiency brought by this technology. He highlighted that the innovation aims to improve patient experience and clinical outcomes, with plans to further develop and scale automated dental healthcare solutions.
Transformative Impact on DentistryKarim Zaklama, DDS, a member of Perceptive’s clinical advisory board, notes that the AI-driven robotic system will revolutionize dentistry by streamlining procedures and enhancing patient comfort. The advanced imaging provided by the intraoral scanner will enable earlier and more accurate diagnoses, allowing for more personalized care and reduced chair time.
Although the concept of a robotic dentist might seem daunting, it offers significant advantages. Shorter procedure times and reduced discomfort from keeping the mouth open are substantial improvements over traditional methods. Despite the current absence of FDA approval and an uncertain rollout timeline, the potential cost savings and efficiency gains from robotic dentistry are promising.
Perceptive is committed to expanding the robot’s capabilities and exploring new treatment possibilities. The future may hold even more advanced robotic solutions for various dental challenges, potentially reshaping the landscape of dental care.
