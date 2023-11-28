About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Does Gluten Intolerance in Celiac Disease Impact Dental Health?
How Does Gluten Intolerance in Celiac Disease Impact Dental Health?

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Highlights:
  • A study reveals a link between celiac disease and tooth enamel damage, challenging previous beliefs
  • Celiac disease causes chronic inflammation in the small intestine due to gluten intolerance, leading to impaired nutrient absorption
  • The study emphasizes the crucial role of dentists in early detection of celiac disease through compromised tooth enamel development in affected children

Celiac disease, recognized as one of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases, has long been associated with various manifestations, with tooth enamel damage being a common feature. A recent international study, spearheaded by researchers from the Institute of Dentistry at the University of Eastern Finland, sheds new light on the potential causes behind enamel developmental disorders observed in individuals with celiac disease.

What is Celiac Disease?

It has been disclosed that an estimated one in every 140 individuals in India is afflicted with celiac disease, also known as Wheat Allergy. This chronic inflammation of the small intestine is provoked by an intolerance to gluten, primarily affecting genetically predisposed individuals.

Quiz on Celiac Disease
Quiz on Celiac Disease
Reactions to specific types of food are quite common. Many children suffer from milk and egg allergy. Celiac disease is one such condition, caused due to intake of specific foods in sensitive individuals. Test your knowledge on celiac disease by taking this quiz.
Gluten, a collective term for proteins present in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale (a hybrid of wheat and rye), plays a crucial role in maintaining the structural integrity of food, acting as a binding agent (1 Trusted Source
Celiac disease in India: are they true cases of celiac disease?

Go to source).

The impact of celiac disease on the body is substantial. When individuals with this condition consume gluten, their immune system launches an attack on the small intestine, classifying the disease as an autoimmune disorder. These immune responses result in harm to the villi—tiny, fingerlike projections lining the small intestine—that play a vital role in facilitating nutrient absorption. Consequently, damaged villi hinder the proper absorption of nutrients into the body.
Link Between Celiac Disease Antibodies and Risk for Low Birth Weight Babies Identified
Link Between Celiac Disease Antibodies and Risk for Low Birth Weight Babies Identified
Pregnant women with mild to high levels of celiac disease antibodies are at a higher risk for having babies with low birth weight, shows study published in Gastroenterology.
Those with celiac disease face a twofold increased risk of developing coronary artery disease and a fourfold heightened risk of small bowel cancers.

At present, the sole recourse for managing celiac disease is a lifelong commitment to a strict gluten-free diet. While some people not diagnosed with celiac disease are forgoing cereal grains in pursuit of perceived benefits such as weight loss and improved digestion, it is crucial to recognize the nutritional significance of these grains (2 Trusted Source
Celiac disease

Go to source).

Linking Auto-antibodies to Tooth Enamel Developmental Disorders

The study, detailed in the journal Nature, establishes a noteworthy link between tooth enamel developmental disorders witnessed in specific autoimmune diseases, such as celiac disease, and the presence of auto-antibodies targeting proteins crucial for the formation of healthy tooth enamel.

Contrary to previous beliefs associating dental manifestations in celiac disease with gut inflammation-induced malabsorption, this research reveals a more intricate relationship. The study posits that defects in enamel formation may be a consequence of autoimmune reactions triggered by antibodies produced against proteins present in the gut or diet. These antibodies bind to proteins responsible for controlling tooth enamel development, uncovering a previously unrecognized aspect of the intricate interplay between autoimmune responses and dental health (3 Trusted Source
Dental Manifestations and Celiac Disease-An Overview

Go to source).

The intricate dance of proteins unfolds as tooth enamel proteins reveal binding sites akin to those found in proteins such as transglutaminase 2 (TGM2), a vital player in celiac disease onset, and kappa-casein in cow's milk. TGM2, pivotal in triggering celiac disease by modifying gliadin, a gluten component, becomes a focal point where the immune system reacts, generating autoantibodies against both TGM2 and gliadin. These antibodies, specific to celiac disease, also serve as diagnostic markers.

Implications for Dental Health and Disease Screening

While celiac disease primarily manifests as intestinal inflammation, the study emphasizes that in affected children, proper tooth enamel development is frequently compromised. Often, it is the astute observation of a child's dentist that raises suspicion of celiac disease. This new understanding not only highlights the importance of dental health in autoimmune diseases but also underscores the role of dentists in early disease detection.

The findings pave the way for heightened awareness among healthcare professionals, offering new avenues for early detection and comprehensive management of autoimmune diseases with dental implications (4 Trusted Source
Dental Enamel Defects & Celiac Disease

Go to source).

These studies not only broadens our understanding of autoimmune disorders but also underscores the need for a multidisciplinary approach to healthcare.

References :
  1. Celiac disease in India: are they true cases of celiac disease? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12394375/)
  2. Celiac disease - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/celiac-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20352220)
  3. Dental Manifestations and Celiac Disease-An Overview - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10144097/)
  4. Dental Enamel Defects & Celiac Disease - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/professionals/clinical-tools-patient-management/digestive-diseases/dental-enamel-defects-celiac-disease)

Source: Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Gluten Free Diet
Test Your Knowledge on Gluten Free Diet
Gluten free diet is the only possible treatment for diseases where a person's body is sensitive towards gluten consumption. In some cases the results of eating gluten rich foods can be very sickening and can cause intestinal inflammations. It is important to know what gluten free diet is and when it should be taken. Take this quiz to find your answers.

New Technologies and Ingredients Improving Taste and Nutritional Content of Gluten-Free Diets
New Technologies and Ingredients Improving Taste and Nutritional Content of Gluten-Free Diets
A new study reveals that development of new technologies and ingredients are responsible for the improving taste, appearance and nutritional content of gluten-free food products.
