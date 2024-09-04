Dentists Take on New Role in Detecting Life-Threatening Sleep Disorders

In an unexpected twist, dentists are emerging as key players in the battle against life-threatening sleep disorders. A recent research review published in the Journal of the American Dental Association highlights the unique opportunities dental professionals have to identify and address conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This disorder, affecting millions of Americans, is linked to serious health risks including cardiovascular disease and neurodegeneration(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
From Cavities to Sleep Apnea: Dentists Can Assume New Role in Saving Lives
Role of Dentists: Key Indicators and Screening Tools for Sleep DisordersThe review challenges dentists to look beyond teeth and gums, recognizing their potential to significantly impact patient health. "We have a great opportunity to change lives for the better," said Davis Thomas, a clinical associate professor at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine and senior author of the review. "Dentists can be the first line of defense in identifying sleep disorders."
The review outlines several key indicators that dental clinicians should look for during examinations, including enlarged jaw muscles, scalloped tongue edges, white lines on the cheeks, restricted visibility of the throat, dental wear patterns, and tiny cracks on teeth. These physical signs, combined with patient history and simple screening tools, can help dentists identify at-risk patients with up to 80 percent accuracy.
One such screening tool is the STOP-BANG questionnaire, which assesses for snoring, tiredness, observed apnea, blood pressure, body mass index, age, neck size, and gender. By incorporating these tools into their practice, dentists can significantly increase their ability to identify patients at risk for sleep disorders.
Addressing the Root Cause: A New Protocol for Dentists to Tackle Sleep DisordersFor years, teeth grinding (bruxism) has been primarily attributed to dental misalignment. However, the review suggests that it's often a symptom of underlying sleep issues. This shift in perspective emphasizes the importance of addressing the root cause of sleep disorders, rather than simply treating the symptoms.
By identifying patients at risk for sleep disorders, dentists can facilitate early intervention, potentially preventing complications such as hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. This could have far-reaching implications for public health.
To implement these findings, Thomas and his team propose a simple protocol for dental practices: Incorporate sleep-related questions into patient history forms, train dental staff to recognize physical signs of sleep disorders, and establish referral networks with sleep medicine specialists.
By embracing their new role as frontline defenders against sleep disorders, dentists can make a significant contribution to improving the health and well-being of their patients.
