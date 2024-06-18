Role of Gut Bacteria in Neurodegeneration

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Human gut contains over 1000 different species of bacteria, with trillions of individual microbes.

Understanding Neurodegenerative Diseases

Gut microbiome is crucial in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs), which currently lack cures and have unclear causes, leading to irreversible brain and nervous system damage according to a study published in the journal).A team of researchers reported a new association in humans between a metabolite produced by gut microbes and 3 NDDs.As per their investigation, the metabolite DHPS (2,3-dihydroxypropane-1-sulfonate) may help respond to crucial questions about how sulphur metabolism pathways can relate the microbiome to these disorders.In their study, the researchers aimed to identify the specific bacterial and metabolite profiles of the gut microbiome in individuals diagnosed with one of three NDDs:To gather data on the early stage of the diseases, they collected stool samples from diagnosed patients during their first two visits to a specialist and then compared the analysis of those samples to samples collected from healthy individuals.The researchers found 19 metabolic biomarkers for neurodegeneration in all 3 NDD groups as well as 20 unique ALS markers, 16 unique AD markers, and 9 unique PD markers.Those shared biomarkers included metabolites that have been linked to dyshomeostasis in sulphur metabolism pathways, the study showed.The researchers also found links to 'Bilophila' and 'Desulfovibrio' bacterial taxa in all 3 disease groups, which play a role in synthesizing and degrading DHPS.which is known to contribute to NDDs, according to researchers.Source-IANS