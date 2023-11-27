About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Your Dentist can Identify a Spectrum of Health Diseases
Advertisement

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM
Highlights:
  • Dental check-ups reveal markers for chronic diseases
  • Over 55% of patients had unhealthy BMI levels
  • Dentists play a vital role in supporting overall public health

Detecting the early signs of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity may be as simple as visiting the dentist, according to recent research. The study, led by Janine Doughty from the Royal Liverpool University Dental Hospital and published in the British Dental Journal, suggests that dental professionals can play a significant role in public health by being trained to identify key markers of chronic diseases (1 Trusted Source
Opportunistic health screening for cardiovascular and diabetes risk factors in primary care dental practices: experiences from a service evaluation and a call to action

Go to source).

Health Detectives in Scrubs

Doughty emphasized the potential of a health check at the dentist, describing it as a way to offer reassurance to many patients and a wake-up call for others to adopt healthier lifestyles. The advantage lies in the fact that individuals already visit the dentist regularly, providing an opportunity for health checks during these routine appointments.

Top 10 Diseases that a Dentist can Diagnose during Regular Check-ups

  1. Diabetes Indicators: Gum disease and infections
  2. Cardiovascular Warning Signs: Oral symptoms linked to heart health
  3. Osteoporosis Clues: Jaw bone loss on X-rays
  4. Detecting Eating Disorders: Tooth enamel erosion
  5. HIV/AIDS Oral Manifestations: Lesions and fungal infections
  6. Kidney Disease Indicators: Bad breath and metallic taste
  7. GERD and Enamel Erosion: Acid reflux affects oral health
  8. Recognizing Rheumatoid Arthritis: Jaw pain, swelling, and movement issues
  9. Identifying Sleep Apnea Signs: Excessive wear and large tongue
  10. Stress-Related Oral Conditions: Bruxism and TMJ disorders
In the study, two general dental practices introduced a range of health screens for patients attending regular dental check-ups. In addition to assessing oral health, patients were offered checks for blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), and waist-to-height ratio.

Advertisement


Out of over 500 patients examined, 78% had blood pressure values above the normal range, 55.8% were outside the healthy BMI range, and almost 40% had an above-average waist-to-height ratio. Cholesterol results were outside the normal range for just under 17% of patients, and slightly over 3% showed high blood glucose values. Patients with results outside the normal range were advised to schedule follow-up care with their general practitioner.

The study underscores the potential for dental teams to actively contribute to supporting patients and collaborating closely with medical and healthcare professionals to enhance public health. Robert Witton, from the Peninsula Dental School at the University of Plymouth, highlighted the significant opportunities for dental professionals to play a role in promoting overall health and well-being.
Advertisement

"Dental visits aren't just about your teeth. They're a gateway to early detection and better health. Your smile is just the beginning."

Reference :
  1. Opportunistic health screening for cardiovascular and diabetes risk factors in primary care dental practices: experiences from a service evaluation and a call to action - (https:www.nature.com/articles/s41415-023-6449-6)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Cite this Article

Advertisement

