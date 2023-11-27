How Your Dentist can Identify a Spectrum of Health Diseases

Detecting the early signs of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity may be as simple as visiting the dentist, according to recent research. The study, led by Janine Doughty from the Royal Liverpool University Dental Hospital and published in the British Dental Journal, suggests that dental professionals can play a significant role in public health by being trained to identify key markers of chronic diseases (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Diabetes Indicators: Gum disease and infections Cardiovascular Warning Signs: Oral symptoms linked to heart health Osteoporosis Clues: Jaw bone loss on X-rays Detecting Eating Disorders: Tooth enamel erosion HIV/AIDS Oral Manifestations: Lesions and fungal infections Kidney Disease Indicators: Bad breath and metallic taste GERD and Enamel Erosion: Acid reflux affects oral health Recognizing Rheumatoid Arthritis: Jaw pain, swelling, and movement issues Identifying Sleep Apnea Signs: Excessive wear and large tongue Stress-Related Oral Conditions: Bruxism and TMJ disorders

Doughty emphasized the potential of a health check at the dentist, describing it as a way to offer reassurance to many patients and a wake-up call for others to adopt healthier lifestyles. The advantage lies in the fact that individuals already visit the dentist regularly, providing an opportunity for health checks during these routine appointments.In the study, two general dental practices introduced a range of health screens for patients attending regular dental check-ups. In addition to assessing oral health, patients were offered checks for blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), and waist-to-height ratio.