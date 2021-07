Fish Scales and Frog Skin For Jaw Bone Repair and Regeneration

Postoperative Care Tips for Dental Bone Graft

Applying ice packs to help reduce pain and swelling for the first day or two

Eating soft, bland foods for the first few days

Sleeping with your head slightly elevated to help prevent blood from pooling at the site of the incision.

Signs of Trouble Post Dental Bone Graft Placement

Pain that persists or worsens several days after the procedure

Redness and increased swelling around the gums

Persistent tingling or numbness

An implant that becomes loose, indicating a previous bone graft has failed.

Source: Medindia

When the researchers placed bone-forming cells onto the scaffold, it increased the number of bone cells, indicating that it promotes proper cellular activities and enhances bone formation leading to the formation of new bone tissue.Using hydroxyapatite (HA) , the researchers examining the expression of the gene IL6 in the biomaterial group is negligible, so the risk of triggering an excessive acute inflammatory response is low using this biomaterial.This research integrates the multiple seafood waste streams into a single high-value product as a sustainable innovation for the aquaculture industry and bringing the waste-to-resource technological pipeline closer to commercialization.