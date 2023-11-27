About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Diabetes Complications: Silent Threat to Heart, Kidneys, and Nerves

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 9:48 PM
Highlights:
  • A nationwide study reveals that one in five diabetics faces complications impacting small blood arteries, leading to kidney failure, blindness, or severe nerve damage
  • Over 60% of patients in the study were obese, 80% had hypertension, and 60% had high cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart attacks
  • Poor control and prevention contribute to an increasing prevalence of diabetes in India, with complications like non-fatal heart attacks and neuropathy becoming more common

Diabetes Complications: Silent Threat to Heart, Kidneys, and Nerves

One out of every five diabetics in the country has issues affecting the body's small blood arteries, which might eventually lead to kidney failure, blindness, or serious nerve damage, according to an all-India study that monitored nearly 6,000 patients for three years. The study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal 'Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism,' focused on diabetes care after a patient had been diagnosed and started on medication.

Self-Care Practices in Diabetes Management
Self-Care Practices in Diabetes Management
Self-care management in a diabetic patient requires skills to make essential changes in routine day-to-day activities for controlling the disease and improving the quality of life in a natural way.
Advertisement


"In real-world settings, we found people couldn't achieve the level of control they wanted and, hence, complications related to diabetes were high," said Dr. Shalini Menon, one of the authors of the study.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes, a chronic health disorder that affects how the body converts food into energy, has been linked to problems with the heart, nerves, kidneys, eyes, and feet, among other organs. The study, which was funded by a pharmaceutical company, discovered that the patient pool had additional health issues aside from diabetes - over 60% were obese, 80% had hypertension, and six out of ten had high cholesterol levels, indicating a higher risk of heart attacks.

Link Between Elevated A1C Test Results and Deaths Due to Cardiovascular Diseases

"The study recorded 54 deaths due to cardiovascular disease in these three years," said the doctor. Dr. Shashank Joshi, senior endocrinologist and study author, stated that the study's key finding was the bad A1c test findings. The A1c blood test assesses a person's average blood sugar levels over the previous three months. "There seems to be some inertia in hitting hard and hitting early," he said, pointing to poor medicine schedules. "The study recorded 54 deaths due to cardiovascular disease in these three years," said the doctor.

The bad A1c test results, according to Dr. Shashank Joshi, senior endocrinologist and study author, were the study's primary discovery. The A1c blood test measures a person's three-month average blood sugar levels.

Complications of Uncontrolled Diabetes

Non-fatal myocardial infarction, or heart attacks, were observed in 40% of patients, according to Dr. Joshi, with neuropathy being the most prevalent consequence. The underlying problem with diabetes, according to Dr. Tushar Bandgar, chief of the endocrinology department at KEM Hospital in Parel, who was not involved in the study, was changing lifestyles and ineffective preventative methods.
SGLT2 Inhibitors: An Evolution in Diabetes Mellitus?
SGLT2 Inhibitors: An Evolution in Diabetes Mellitus?
SGLT2 inhibitors for type 2 diabetes work by eliminating excess glucose in the urine. It not only brings the blood sugar down but also aids with weight reduction.
Advertisement

"The number of diabetes cases in the country is only increasing. This reflects the fact that we are not doing enough on prevention," he said. "If there are more cases of diabetes, there are bound to be more complications. It is not as if there are not adequate drugs. It is just a matter of poor control and prevention," he said.

Prevalence of Diabetes in India

Diabetes used to afflict only 3% of the population, but it now affects about 9% of India's adult population (1). "People are eating more and have picked up addictions such as tobacco or alcohol," he went on to say.

Dr. Joshi stated that diabetics must not only have their eyes and heart function checked once a year, but they must also have albumin in urine and lipid levels checked every three months. "People also need to exercise, diet and sleep adequately," he added.

References:
  1. Evaluation of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation-Indian Diabetes Risk Score in detecting undiagnosed diabetes in the Indian population: Results from the Indian Council of Medical Research-INdia DIABetes population-based study (INDIAB-15)
    Deepa M, Elangovan N, Venkatesan U, Das HK, Jampa L, Adhikari P, Joshi PP, Budnah RO, Suokhrie V, John M, Tobgay KJ, Subashini R, Pradeepa R, Anjana RM, Mohan V, Kaur T, Dhaliwal RS. Evaluation of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation-Indian Diabetes Risk Score in detecting undiagnosed diabetes in the Indian population: Results from the Indian Council of Medical Research-INdia DIABetes population-based study (INDIAB-15). Indian J Med Res. 2023 Apr;157(4):239-249. doi: 10.4103/ijmr.ijmr_2615_21. PMID: 37282387; PMCID: PMC10438401.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore
Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn’t Ignore
Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths
Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths
Are you a Diabetic? Myths about food restrictions put you away from enjoying your meal? Here are a few facts and hints to help you make wise food choices.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...

Latest Health Watch

Yoga Reduces Seizures Frequency in Epilepsy Patients

Yoga Reduces Seizures Frequency in Epilepsy Patients

Discover the transformative power of yoga in reducing epilepsy-related stigma, anxiety, and seizures.
How Your Dentist can Identify a Spectrum of Health Diseases

How Your Dentist can Identify a Spectrum of Health Diseases

Your dentist is your first line of defense. Routine check-ups reveal crucial health insights. Don't miss the silent health revolution.
3-Minute Desk-Workout Can Tone Waist and Boost Digestion

3-Minute Desk-Workout Can Tone Waist and Boost Digestion

Doing a 3-minute chair twist micro workout on a daily consistent basis helps tone down the waist and improves digestive health.
Feeling Thirst Often? Watch Out for Any Underlying Diseases

Feeling Thirst Often? Watch Out for Any Underlying Diseases

Drinking water is essential for a healthy body. Persistent excessive thirst could be an indication of an underlying medical condition.
Brain Fog: Why It Happens to Many and What to Do About It

Brain Fog: Why It Happens to Many and What to Do About It

A person suffering from brain fog has difficulty remembering and thinking clearly. Read more to know.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Diabetes Complications: Silent Threat to Heart, Kidneys, and Nerves Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests