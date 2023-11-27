About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Yoga Reduces Seizures Frequency in Epilepsy Patients

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Highlights:
  • Delhi AIIMS study reveals yoga's positive impact on epilepsy patients, reducing stigma, anxiety, and seizure frequency
  • Participants practicing yoga showed over four times greater likelihood of a 50% drop in seizures compared to those in the 'sham yoga' group
  • Yoga therapy, including stretching exercises, breathing exercises, meditation, and affirmations, led to improved quality of life and mindfulness measures

Yoga may help lower the frequency of seizures, anxiety, and feelings of shame that typically accompany epilepsy, according to a new study from Delhi AIIMS (1). People with epilepsy frequently encounter stigma, which can make them feel different from others and have a substantial impact on their quality of life, according to Dr. Manjati Tripathy, chairman of the Department of Neurology at AIIMS.

How Epilepsy Affects Patient's Quality of Life

"This stigma can affect a person's life in many ways including treatment, emergency department visits, and poor mental health. Our study showed that doing yoga can alleviate the burden of epilepsy and improve the overall quality of life by reducing this perceived stigma, " Dr Tripathy said.

Advertisement


The findings were reported in the medical journal Neurology. The study looked at people with epilepsy in India with an average age of 30. Participants' responses to questions regarding being discriminated against, feeling different from other people, and whether they believe they contribute to society were used to calculate stigma.

The scientists then identified 160 people who met the criteria for stigma. Participants had one seizure per week on average and took at least two anti-seizure drugs on average. The individuals were then assigned at random to either yoga therapy or'sham yoga' therapy.

Yoga Therapy Improved Quality of Life in Epilepsy Patients

Stretching exercises ('sukshma vyayama'), breathing exercises ('pranayama'), meditation, and positive affirmations were all part of yoga therapy.
Advertisement

We found that persons who practiced yoga had a lower perception of stigma. "We also discovered that persons who practiced yoga were more than four times as likely to have a 50% drop in seizure frequency after six months than people who practiced "sham yoga". Those who practiced yoga had a significant reduction in anxiety symptoms when compared to those who did not." "We saw improvements in quality of life and mindfulness measures," Dr. Tripathy stated.

Source: Medindia
