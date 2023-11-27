Yoga Reduces Seizures Frequency in Epilepsy Patients

Yoga may help lower the frequency of seizures, anxiety, and feelings of shame that typically accompany epilepsy, according to a new study from Delhi AIIMS (1). People with epilepsy frequently encounter stigma, which can make them feel different from others and have a substantial impact on their quality of life, according to Dr. Manjati Tripathy, chairman of the Department of Neurology at AIIMS.





How Epilepsy Affects Patient's Quality of Life

"This stigma can affect a person's life in many ways including treatment, emergency department visits, and poor mental health. Our study showed that doing yoga can alleviate the burden of epilepsy and improve the overall quality of life by reducing this perceived stigma, " Dr Tripathy said.