Medindia
Medindia
3-Minute Desk-Workout Can Tone Waist and Boost Digestion
3-Minute Desk-Workout Can Tone Waist and Boost Digestion

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM
Highlights:
  • A 3-minute chair twist workout on a daily basis could reduce waist circumference and improve digestion
  • The micro workout nourishes the gut microflora, thereby enhancing gut health and subsequently overall health
  • This workout is not the solution for gut issues. A nutritious diet with regular exercise contributes to a healthy gut which in turn supports a healthy life

Everywhere in the world, the typical adult's life will inevitably include a desk job from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Short bursts of stretching appear to be a workable way to fit in your fitness objectives in our hectic world (1 Trusted Source
Exercise Modifies the Gut Microbiota with Positive Health Effects

Go to source).

Yoga instructor Anjaly Warrier gives us a sneak glimpse at one such micro workout, that can help your body transform. She highlighted that doing chair-seated twists for three minutes is a daily must-do practice.

How Does the 3-Minute Micro Workout Work?

Adding mobility to your sedentary lifestyle works wonders for your general health. So does the chair-seated twist.

A 3-minute chair twist exercise on a daily basis, will reduce your waist circumference and eliminate love handles. Additionally, this enhances digestion and eases back pain.

Yes, a little toning may benefit from the frequent side-to-side movement. However, the effectiveness of the workout depends on the level of individual fitness, length, and intensity.
It is practically impossible to reduce fat in a specific place or reduce spots with micro workouts. It might not be the best idea to hope that this movement will make love handles disappear.

Health Benefits of Micro-Workouts:

  • Short workouts enrich the gut microbiome, improve digestion, and enhance overall health status. It also can potentially contribute to weight loss, and minimize obesity-related issues and gastrointestinal disorders
  • These kinds of motions might assist in creating habits if you are someone who finds it difficult to fit into an exercise regimen
  • A more active lifestyle will be encouraged by these movements. Look at it as a component of a lifestyle that is more active and healthy

Towards a Healthy Life

While the mini-workout does promote gastrointestinal motility, it may not be as beneficial to rely only on this activity for addressing gut and other health issues.

The key is always a well-balanced, wholesome diet and mindful eating practices with regular physical exercises.

Reference :
  1. Exercise Modifies the Gut Microbiota with Positive Health Effects - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5357536/)

Source: Medindia
