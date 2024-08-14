About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
AI-Powered Tongue Analysis Diagnoses Diseases

by Dr. Navapriya S on Aug 14 2024 12:15 PM

With an impressive 98% accuracy, artificial intelligence (AI) accurately predicts various diseases based on the color of the human tongue.
Researchers from Australia and Iraq have collaborated to create an advanced imaging system that shows promising potential in diagnosing not only COVID-19 but also diabetes, asthma, anemia, stroke, liver and gallbladder disorders, as well as a diverse array of gastrointestinal and vascular problems.

Engineering researchers from Middle Technical University (MTU) and the University of South Australia (UniSA) achieved the breakthrough in a series of experiments where they used 5260 images to train machine learning algorithms to detect tongue color.

Two teaching hospitals in the Middle East supplied 60 tongue images from patients with various health conditions. The artificial intelligence (AI) model was able to match the tongue color with the disease in almost all cases.

Blending Traditional Method With AI

A new paper published in Technologies outlines how the proposed system analyses tongue color to provide on-the-spot diagnosis, confirming that AI holds the key to many advances in medicine.

Senior author, MTU and UniSA Adjunct Associate Professor Ali Al-Naji, says AI is replicating a 2000-year-old practice widely used in traditional Chinese medicine – examining the tongue for signs of disease.

“The color, shape, and thickness of the tongue can reveal a litany of health conditions,” he says.

Diseases and Tongue Coloration

“Typically, people with diabetes have a yellow tongue; cancer patients a purple tongue with a thick greasy coating; and acute stroke patients present with an unusually shaped red tongue.

“A white tongue can indicate anemia; people with severe cases of COVID-19 are likely to have a deep red tongue; and an indigo or violet colored tongue indicates vascular and gastrointestinal issues or asthma.”

In the study, cameras placed 20 centimeters from a patient captured their tongue color and the imaging system predicted their health condition in real-time.

Co-author UniSA Professor Javaan Chahl says that down the track, a smartphone will be used to diagnose disease in this way.

“These results confirm that computerized tongue analysis is a secure, efficient, user-friendly, and affordable method for disease screening that backs up modern methods with a centuries-old practice,” Prof Chahl says.

Reference:
  1. Tongue Disease Prediction Based on Machine Learning Algorithms - ( https://doi.org/10.3390/technologies12070097)


Source-Eurekalert


