AI-Powered Tongue Analysis Diagnoses Diseases

Two teaching hospitals in the Middle East supplied 60 tongue images from patients with various health conditions. The artificial intelligence (AI) model was able to match the tongue color with the disease in almost all cases.
Blending Traditional Method With AIA new paper published in Technologies outlines how the proposed system analyses tongue color to provide on-the-spot diagnosis, confirming that AI holds the key to many advances in medicine.
Senior author, MTU and UniSA Adjunct Associate Professor Ali Al-Naji, says AI is replicating a 2000-year-old practice widely used in traditional Chinese medicine – examining the tongue for signs of disease.
“The color, shape, and thickness of the tongue can reveal a litany of health conditions,” he says.
Diseases and Tongue Coloration“Typically, people with diabetes have a yellow tongue; cancer patients a purple tongue with a thick greasy coating; and acute stroke patients present with an unusually shaped red tongue.
“A white tongue can indicate anemia; people with severe cases of COVID-19 are likely to have a deep red tongue; and an indigo or violet colored tongue indicates vascular and gastrointestinal issues or asthma.”
Co-author UniSA Professor Javaan Chahl says that down the track, a smartphone will be used to diagnose disease in this way.
“These results confirm that computerized tongue analysis is a secure, efficient, user-friendly, and affordable method for disease screening that backs up modern methods with a centuries-old practice,” Prof Chahl says.
