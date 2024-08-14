Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Worsens Health in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Individuals suffering from both posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and type 2 diabetes experience significantly worse health outcomes compared to those with only type 2 diabetes, according to a new study conducted by Saint Louis University(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes in Veterans
Go to source). The research, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from over 10,000 Veterans Health Administration patients between 2011 and 2022. The study found that individuals with PTSD and type 2 diabetes exhibited worse glycemic control, Increased risk of hospitalization, and poorer overall health.
Treating PTSD Improves Overall Health and Diabetes OutcomesAccording to Jeffrey Scherrer, Ph.D, professor at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and senior author of the study, this research offers the first evidence that PTSD can be considered a modifiable risk factor for adverse diabetes outcomes.
The retrospective study analyzed data collected from 2011 to 2022, involving 10,002 patients aged 18 to 80 who received care through the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). These patients were diagnosed with both PTSD and type 2 diabetes, offering a unique insight into the intersection of these conditions.
Patients who recovered from PTSD were found to have an 8% lower risk of developing complications affecting small blood vessels. Individuals aged 18-49 who overcame PTSD had a reduced risk of requiring insulin treatment and lower mortality rates in younger patients.
Mind-Body ConnectionResearchers believe that the link between PTSD and type 2 diabetes may be attributed to the body's inflammatory response to trauma. Factors such as changes in hormones, poor diet, and decreased physical activity, often associated with PTSD, could contribute to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes.
The study emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to patient care, addressing both mental and physical health conditions.
While the study provides valuable insights, researchers acknowledge the need for further investigation to confirm these findings in non-veteran populations. Additional research is also required to fully understand the underlying mechanisms connecting PTSD and type 2 diabetes.
Overall, the study underscores the critical role of mental health in managing chronic physical conditions like type 2 diabetes.
