TikTok Dentistry: A Dangerous Trend for Your Teeth

Dentist urges colleagues to call out dangerous dental trends on Tiktok
Alarming Statistics on DIY DentistryRoughly 1 in 5 American adults seek health advice on TikTok before consulting a doctor, according to a study by CharityRx. DIY dentistry has millions of views on TikTok, with users searching for at-home hacks to improve their teeth.
Dentists Speak Out Against the DangersLicensed dentists and orthodontists are using TikTok to debunk these dangerous trends. Dr. Smita Mehra, a dentist, warns that TikTok health trends can cause accidents, pain, and further damage.
Dangerous TikTok Dental Trends to AvoidDr. Mehra highlights the most concerning TikTok dental trends.
Filing teeth at home: One particularly alarming trend involves users filing down their teeth at home with nail files in an attempt to straighten them. This method is seen as a cheaper and quicker alternative to professional help for those with uneven teeth. However, this practice can cause severe damage to tooth enamel and lead to increased sensitivity, pain, and long-term dental issues.
Homemade whitening solutions: Another popular trend is the use of undiluted hydrogen peroxide for teeth whitening. While hydrogen peroxide is a common ingredient in professional whitening treatments, its improper use at home can lead to chemical burns on the gums, enamel erosion, and increased tooth sensitivity. Dentists strongly advise against using undiluted hydrogen peroxide without professional supervision.
Oil pulling: Oil pulling, an ancient Ayurvedic practice, involves swishing oil in your mouth for about five minutes to remove bacteria and promote saliva production. Recently popular on TikTok with over a million videos, oil pulling does not effectively remove plaque. Using it instead of brushing and flossing can lead to plaque buildup, cavities, and gum disease. Its benefits, like fresher breath, are temporary and cannot replace regular dental hygiene practices.
Rubber bands for gaps: Some users have resorted to creating DIY braces using various materials like rubber bands, paper clips, and even hair elastics. This trend is particularly dangerous as it can cause irreversible damage to the teeth and gums. Improperly applied pressure can lead to tooth loss, gum damage, and severe misalignment that requires extensive professional correction.
DIY fillings: "Recent TikTok videos promote DIY filling kits or recommend using non-dental materials such as bentonite clay," Dr. Smita Mehra said. These at-home methods have significant risks to oral health due to several reasons such as Bacterial Contamination, Improper Application, and Inadequate Decay Removal.
Homemade Toothpaste and Whitening Pastes: There has also been a surge in homemade toothpaste recipes and whitening pastes shared on TikTok. These often include abrasive ingredients like baking soda and activated charcoal. While these substances can remove surface stains, their abrasive nature can wear down enamel over time, leading to increased sensitivity and higher susceptibility to cavities.
Ultimately, seeking professional dental care is crucial for maintaining oral health. If you have concerns about your teeth, consult a dentist instead of following risky DIY trends on TikTok.
