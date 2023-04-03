Does Obesity Hamper the Economic Progress of India?

Advertisement

Health Effects of Obesity

Commenting on obesity and its financial implications, Dr. Kishore B. Reddy, Managing Director, Amor Hospital said "Obesity is a fast-rising problem among the people in India. Modernization and urbanization of our societies has brought in some undesired changes into our lives. We see more and more people today consume energy-rich and fat-rich foods; but there is a significant reduction in the physical activities. This is leading to people adding weight, which has significant financial implications too! Obese individuals and families tend to spend more not just on their healthcare, but also for certain simple needs like transportation."An obese person or families are forced to spend money on personal modes of transportation even if their economic condition do not permit. Similarly, there are many aspects which increase the average living cost of obese people in comparison to non-obese individuals.""According to the World Bank, many low- and middle-income countries, like India, are burdened by high prevalence of both under-nutrition and obesity. Easy accessibility of junk foods and packaged foods has increased the risk of obesity even among the economically weaker sections of the society, especially in the urban parts of India. While eating such food is fanciful among the modern generations, it is important people are made aware of the ill-effects of regular consumption," added Dr. Padmanabha Varma, Sr consultant Endocrinology - Thyroid and Hormones Super Specialist, SLG Hospitals."Investing into childhood nutrition, improving urban infrastructure by adding cycling and running tracks, mandating physical activities at schools, among others, are some of the positive interventions Governments can make to ensure that the obesity burden is reduced in our society, said Dr. Hemanth Kaukuntla, Vice-Chairman, Century Hospital.To avoid the rise of obesity in future generations, governments and development partners must adopt a comprehensive approach, which includes a strong focus on preventative measures. Obesity among children is a major cause for concern because it leads to psychological problems such as anxiety and depression, in addition to this leading to social problems such as bullying and stigma. Hence, it is important that efforts are made to address the root cause of this problem," Kaukuntla concluded.Source: IANS