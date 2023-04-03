About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Smartphone Helps Detect Anemia

by Colleen Fleiss on March 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM
Font : A-A+

Smartphone images were successfully used to predict whether kids have anemia, said UCL and University of Ghana researchers.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, brought together researchers and clinicians at UCL Engineering, UCLH and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana to investigate a new non-invasive diagnostic technique using smartphone photographs of the eye and face.

Hemolytic Anemia

Hemolytic Anemia


Hemolytic anemia, also known as hemolysis, is a condition where the destruction of red blood cells outpaces its production. It occurs both in infants and adults.
Advertisement


The advance could make anemia screening more widely available for children in Ghana (and other low- and middle-income countries) where there are high rates of the condition due to iron deficiency, as the screening tool is much cheaper than existing options and delivers results in one sitting.

The paper builds on previous successful research undertaken by the same team exploring use of an app - neoSCB - to detect jaundice in newborn babies.

Anemia: Statistics

Anemia is a condition causing a reduced concentration of hemoglobin in the blood, which means oxygen is not transported efficiently around the body. It affects two billion people globally and can have a significant impact on developmental outcomes in children, increasing their susceptibility to infectious diseases and impairing their cognitive development.
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy


About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
Advertisement

The most common cause of anemia globally is iron deficiency, but other conditions such as blood loss, malaria and sickle-cell disease also contribute.

First author, PhD candidate Thomas Wemyss (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering) said: "Smartphones are globally popular, but research using smartphone imaging to diagnose diseases shows a general trend of experiencing difficulty when transferring results to different groups of people.

"We are excited to see these promising results in a group which is often underrepresented in research into smartphone diagnostics."

Smartphone Cameras to Diagnose Anemia

Traditionally, diagnosis of anemia requires blood samples to be taken, which can be costly for patients and healthcare systems. It can create inequalities related to the expense of travelling to hospital for a blood test. Often families need to make two trips, to have a blood sample taken and then to collect their results, due to samples being transported between the clinic and the laboratory for analysis.

In the 1980s a handheld device, the HemoCue, was developed to provide more immediate results, but this carries significant upfront and ongoing costs, as well as still needing a finger-prick blood sample.

The researchers knew that hemoglobin has a very characteristic color due to the way it absorbs light, so aimed to develop a procedure to take smartphone photographs and use them to predict whether anemia is present.

They analyzed photos taken from 43 children aged under four who were recruited to take part in the study in 2018. The images were of three regions where minimal skin pigmentation occurs in the body (the white of the eye, the lower lip and the lower eyelid).

The team found that when these were evaluated together to predict blood hemoglobin concentration, they were able to successfully detect all cases of individuals with the most severe classification of anemia, and to detect milder anemia at rates which are likely to be clinically useful.

Principal investigator Dr. Terence Leung (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering) said: "Since 2018, we've been working with University of Ghana on affordable ways to improve healthcare using smartphones. Following our success in screening neonatal jaundice, we are so excited to see that the smartphone imaging technique can also apply to anemia screening in young children and infants."

The study was funded by the EPSRC via the UCL Global Challenges Research Fund and UCL Centre for Doctoral Training in Intelligent, Integrated Imaging in Healthcare.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Anemia

Quiz on Anemia


Anemia is one of the most common problems faced by individuals all over the world. Severe anemia can cause extreme fatigue. This quiz will help you check if your knowledge on anemia is up-to-date.
Advertisement

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator


This is a quick calculator to find out how much iron is needed for babies, girls, boys, men, women, pregnant and breast feeding women. The Intake Calculator also includes iron rich foods.
Advertisement
Advertisement

