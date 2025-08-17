Does Fasting Affect Obese and Lean Individuals Differently?

Obese and lean individuals may respond differently to a 2-day fast, but its health effects remain uncertain.

Studying the Effects of Fasting on Metabolism and Immunity

Although fasting has gained popularity as a weight-loss strategy, new research from UBC Okanagan indicates that its effects can vary depending on body type. (Many people are nowby forcing the body to switch from carbohydrates to stored fat as its primary energy source.Dr. Hashim Islam, Assistant Professor in UBCO’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences and the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, says fasting and low-carbohydrate meals can benefit many people, but the effects might be different for people living with obesity.“These diet trends continue to grow in popularity,” says Dr. Islam. “But our study found thatFasting has become trendy due to coverage in popular media, but lead author Dr. Helena Neudorf, says scientists also value it because it makes the body switch from burning sugar to burning fat while producing ketones.She adds thatwhich is linked to many diseases.“However, we wanted to find out if fasting affects metabolism and the immune system differently in people living with obesity compared to those who are lean.”The research team had people with obesity and their lean counterparts fast for 48 hours. Participants gave blood samples before, during and after the fast, so the researchers could measure hormones, metabolites, metabolic rate, inflammation and activity of T cells—white blood cells that fight infections but can also cause chronic inflammation.The study, led by Dr. Islam and Professor Jonathan Little’s research groups at UBCO’s Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, was recently published inIt found thatThis same group also had a smaller increase in ketones and lower levels of important chemical reactions linked to immune regulation—such as ketones attaching to amino acids or proteins.“We also found the immune cells in lean participants adapted to fasting by burning more fat. This didn’t happen in those living with obesity,” says Dr. Neudorf. “Overall, their shift toward a more balanced, anti-inflammatory state was weaker in this particular group.”Dr Islam notes that“People living with obesity may respond differently to an isolated two-day fast compared to those who are leaner, but we don’t yet know if this is good or bad,” he adds. “Our study shows the complex relationship between nutrition, metabolism and immune function, and that more research is needed to see how fasting can be used as a therapeutic tool for people with different body types.”Source-Eurekalert