VR Therapy: A New Tool for Preventing Substance Use Relapse

Virtual reality (VR) enables immersive recovery by teaching coping strategies, managing triggers, and motivating lasting behavior change.

The Power of Positive Cues in Virtual Reality for Addiction Recovery

Why 12-Step Cues Are So Effective in Recovery

Recovery from substance use is an ongoing journey, yet exposure to environmental triggers—like alcohol at social events or advertisements for painkillers—can heighten the risk of relapse. (To address this challenge, social work professor Holly Matto, in collaboration with colleagues from George Mason’s College of Science, exploredTheir study introduced individuals in recovery to virtual reality experiences designed to provide calming sensory environments.TheseParticipants were offered personalized VR scenarios aimed at reducing their bodies’ reactions to drug triggers. Comfort and familiarity were key to recovery cues, Matto emphasized.“If we can identify an individual’s own set of personally meaningful recovery cues, we have the unique opportunity to present these cues to the individual as a real-time personalized intervention at the time of drug cue exposure and at the onset of craving escalation to help the person stabilize back to a regulated state,” she said.Recovery cues, such as visualizing a beloved pet or audio messaging with inspirational affirmations, reorient the individual onto the recovery path when faced with something that potentially ignites a drug craving. The most effective scenario was when participants incorporated the “12-step chip and pamphlet” into their cue. TheThis cue was highly effective, likely due to the recognizability it may elicit in the recovery community.Matto and colleagues are now working on two new research projects, building upon the findings of this study. The team is working on simulations that train individuals to implement their recovery cues so they can control their own reactions to drug cues. The goal is to help them develop a “digital best self” that represents the person they aspire to be following recovery.“Recovery is a process which requires learning opportunities that can create change in the ways an individual engages their thoughts and feelings to motivate behavior in environments that present challenges to their recovery.said Matto.Source-Eurekalert