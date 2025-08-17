About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
VR Therapy: A New Tool for Preventing Substance Use Relapse

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 17 2025 9:28 PM

Virtual reality (VR) enables immersive recovery by teaching coping strategies, managing triggers, and motivating lasting behavior change.

Recovery from substance use is an ongoing journey, yet exposure to environmental triggers—like alcohol at social events or advertisements for painkillers—can heighten the risk of relapse. (1 Trusted Source
Examining the Power of Recovery Cues to Enhance Real-Time Regulation and Manage Substance Craving

Go to source)
To address this challenge, social work professor Holly Matto, in collaboration with colleagues from George Mason’s College of Science, explored the use of positive “recovery cues” to help reduce cravings and support sobriety. Their study introduced individuals in recovery to virtual reality experiences designed to provide calming sensory environments.

Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

The Power of Positive Cues in Virtual Reality for Addiction Recovery

These immersive experiences helped regulate both emotional and physical responses to triggers, ultimately enhancing self-control and decision-making.

Participants were offered personalized VR scenarios aimed at reducing their bodies’ reactions to drug triggers. Comfort and familiarity were key to recovery cues, Matto emphasized.

“If we can identify an individual’s own set of personally meaningful recovery cues, we have the unique opportunity to present these cues to the individual as a real-time personalized intervention at the time of drug cue exposure and at the onset of craving escalation to help the person stabilize back to a regulated state,” she said.

Substance Abuse Disorder
Substance Abuse Disorder
Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.

Why 12-Step Cues Are So Effective in Recovery

Recovery cues, such as visualizing a beloved pet or audio messaging with inspirational affirmations, reorient the individual onto the recovery path when faced with something that potentially ignites a drug craving. The most effective scenario was when participants incorporated the “12-step chip and pamphlet” into their cue. The “12-steps” refer to the milestones that those overcoming addiction aspire to achieve in their recovery journey. This cue was highly effective, likely due to the recognizability it may elicit in the recovery community.

Matto and colleagues are now working on two new research projects, building upon the findings of this study. The team is working on simulations that train individuals to implement their recovery cues so they can control their own reactions to drug cues. The goal is to help them develop a “digital best self” that represents the person they aspire to be following recovery.

Quiz on Addiction
Quiz on Addiction
Addiction is a condition that involves a compulsive engagement in a particular stimulus that gives pleasure, despite being aware of its possible adverse effects. The stimulus that the person is addictive generally activates the brain’s reward ...
“Recovery is a process which requires learning opportunities that can create change in the ways an individual engages their thoughts and feelings to motivate behavior in environments that present challenges to their recovery. VR offers an immersive space where that learning can occur and where relapse triggers can be presented in ways that require implementation of learned recovery strategies,” said Matto.

Reference:
  1. Examining the Power of Recovery Cues to Enhance Real-Time Regulation and Manage Substance Craving - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/10443894251331251)
Source-Eurekalert
Drug Abuse Screening Test
Drug Abuse Screening Test
Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with ‘Drug Abuse’ problem. This is only an anonymous self test.

