Diabetes Medications and Optic Nerve Damage: What's the Link?

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 17 2025 7:06 PM

Could semaglutide and tirzepatide raise the risk of rare, vision-threatening eye damage in diabetes patients?

New research has raised fresh concerns about the safety of two popular diabetes drugs—semaglutide and tirzepatide—linking them to a rare but potentially vision-threatening eye condition. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study suggests that these medications may increase the risk of optic neuropathy and other optic nerve disorders in people with type 2 diabetes.

The Dual Nature of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Semaglutide and tirzepatide belong to a class of medicines known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), widely used for controlling diabetes and obesity. While these drugs have proven benefits for heart and kidney health, they have also been tied to side effects such as gastrointestinal issues, pancreatitis, and thyroid tumors.

Previous reports hinted at a link between GLP-1RAs and nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION)—a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve, leading to sudden vision loss. However, the evidence was limited. This new large-scale study now provides stronger data on potential risks.

Researchers analyzed electronic health records of more than 118 million U.S. patients, focusing on individuals with type 2 diabetes who had no prior history of eye disease. Patients taking semaglutide or tirzepatide were compared against those on other antidiabetic medications, including both GLP-1RAs and non-GLP-1RAs.

Key findings

  • NAION cases: About 0.04% of patients on semaglutide or tirzepatide developed NAION over two years, compared to 0.02% on other medications.
  • Other optic nerve disorders: Found in 0.12% of semaglutide/tirzepatide users versus 0.07% of patients on other diabetes drugs.
  • When compared specifically to other GLP-1RAs, semaglutide and tirzepatide showed a significantly higher risk of optic nerve disorders.
While the absolute risk remains low, the findings suggest a drug-specific link rather than a class-wide effect.

The study authors highlight that GLP-1 receptors are present in the optic nerve, which may explain the association. Still, they caution that the exact mechanisms are unclear and may also involve indirect effects related to sudden metabolic changes.

“Although the overall risk is small, the consistency of the findings suggests that semaglutide and tirzepatide may carry unique risks for optic nerve damage,” the researchers noted.

As an observational study, the research cannot prove causation. The findings rely on diagnostic codes from health records, which carry risks of misclassification or underdiagnosis. Manual confirmation of cases was not possible.

Despite these limitations, the study provides important evidence that warrants further investigation. Researchers call for additional studies to confirm the results, uncover biological mechanisms, and identify which patients may be more vulnerable.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide have transformed diabetes and obesity care, but this study suggests they may come with a rare yet serious risk to eye health. Patients should not stop taking their medication without consulting their doctors, but closer monitoring for vision changes may be necessary.

