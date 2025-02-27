From Plate to Platelets: How Intermittent Fasting Reduces Blood Clot Risk

Platelet hyperactivity plays a key role in cardiovascular diseases, but intermittent fasting may help keep it in check!

Is Intermittent Fasting the Key to Preventing Blood Clots?

Did You Know?

Intermittent fasting isn’t just about weight loss—it may also help prevent life-threatening cardiovascular events by altering platelet function and reducing the risk of thrombosis.’

Microbiome Magic: How IPA Reduce Platelet Activation

Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death worldwide, with excessive platelet activity and blood clots (thrombosis) playing a key role. While intermittent fasting is known for its benefits like better metabolism, weight loss, and longer lifespan, its impact on platelet function and clot formation is less clear.

A recent study by Professor Junbo Ge team at Fudan University unveiled a novel mechanism by which intermittent fasting can significantly reduce the risk of platelet hyperactivity and thrombosis. That is, intermittent fasting elevates levels of the metabolite indole-3-propionic acid (IPA) by modulating gut microbiota, which in turn suppresses platelet activation — a critical factor in cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Life Metabolism.

IPA was previously known as a tryptophan-derived metabolite with anti-inflammatory properties. By integrating clinical data from patients with coronary artery disease and experimental knockout mice, as well as utilizing metabolomic and transcriptomic analyses, the present study reported a novel role of gut microbiota-derived IPA in modulating platelet activation by binding to the pregnane X receptor (PXR), thereby decreasing the phosphorylation of Src, Lyn, Syk, LAT, PLCγ, and PKC, as well as reducing Ca2+ influx.