About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

From Plate to Platelets: How Intermittent Fasting Reduces Blood Clot Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on Feb 27 2025 9:52 PM

Platelet hyperactivity plays a key role in cardiovascular diseases, but intermittent fasting may help keep it in check!

From Plate to Platelets: How Intermittent Fasting Reduces Blood Clot Risk
Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death worldwide, with excessive platelet activity and blood clots (thrombosis) playing a key role. While intermittent fasting is known for its benefits like better metabolism, weight loss, and longer lifespan, its impact on platelet function and clot formation is less clear.

Is Intermittent Fasting the Key to Preventing Blood Clots?

A recent study by Professor Junbo Ge team at Fudan University unveiled a novel mechanism by which intermittent fasting can significantly reduce the risk of platelet hyperactivity and thrombosis. That is, intermittent fasting elevates levels of the metabolite indole-3-propionic acid (IPA) by modulating gut microbiota, which in turn suppresses platelet activation — a critical factor in cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.
The findings of the study are published in the journal Life Metabolism (1 Trusted Source
Intermittent fasting inhibits platelet activation and thrombosis through the intestinal metabolite indole-3-propionate

Go to source).

Microbiome Magic: How IPA Reduce Platelet Activation

IPA was previously known as a tryptophan-derived metabolite with anti-inflammatory properties. By integrating clinical data from patients with coronary artery disease and experimental ApoE knockout mice, as well as utilizing metabolomic and transcriptomic analyses, the present study reported a novel role of gut microbiota-derived IPA in modulating platelet activation by binding to the pregnane X receptor (PXR), thereby decreasing the phosphorylation of Src, Lyn, Syk, LAT, PLCγ, and PKC, as well as reducing Ca2+ influx.

The findings reveal a previously unknown relationship between dietary patterns and platelet activation and thrombosis, which suggests that nonpharmacological interventions could substantially lower the risk of life-threatening cardiovascular events.

Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death
Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death
Study finds 91% higher cardiovascular death risk with 8-hour eating window.
References:
  1. Intermittent fasting inhibits platelet activation and thrombosis through the intestinal metabolite indole-3-propionate - (https://academic.oup.com/lifemeta/advance-article/doi/10.1093/lifemeta/loaf002/7989360)


Source-Eurekalert
Intermittent Fasting Works for Weight Loss: Study
Intermittent Fasting Works for Weight Loss: Study
Intermittent fasting does not negatively affect metabolism or make you lethargic. It actually boosts your energy and helps you concentrate better.
Intermittent Fasting: A Risky Diet for Teens?
Intermittent Fasting: A Risky Diet for Teens?
Intermittent fasting may be unsafe for teenagers, potentially impairing cell development and insulin production.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional