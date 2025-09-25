About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Do We Really Need Long-Term Plan for Weight Loss?

by Manjubashini on Sep 25 2025 12:46 PM

New study advocates for treating obesity under a chronic disease model that requires extended care.

Continuous extended phone assistance could support maintaining weight loss. However, extra calls for weight loss did not present any additional benefit over a normal monthly session (1 Trusted Source
Adaptive vs Monthly Support for Weight-Loss Maintenance

Go to source).
A study on long-term care for weight loss was led by Kathryn M. Ross, Ph.D., and published in JAMA Network Open.


Weight Loss Benefits Last, Even After Regaining Some Weight
Weight Loss Benefits Last, Even After Regaining Some Weight
Losing a lot of weight provides long-term health benefits, even if some weight is regained.

Statistical Insights of Ongoing Weight Loss Support

The study covered 255 adult participants, who had already lost at least 5% of their initial weight. While ongoing sustained care is critical, a simple monthly call approach is just as effective as more frequent system-generated calls.

After 20 months, both groups maintained an average of 8% weight loss from their starting weight, and about 60% of participants kept off at least 5% of their initial weight.

“This study is important because it shows that ongoing support really does help people maintain their weight loss over time – outcomes in both groups were better than we expected,” said Ross.


Comparing Support Methods: Adaptive Vs Monthly Support

The research team designed the study to test whether a more personalized approach — giving extra help when someone’s risk of regaining weight was highest — would outperform the standard monthly check-ins.

The results showed that while both approaches were effective, the adaptive schedule did not lead to greater weight maintenance.


The Future of Obesity Care

“We have a couple of ideas of why this may be and are excited to get started on new studies to improve our algorithm for predicting weight regain,” said Ross.

“Our findings support the provision of long-term care for obesity, under a chronic disease model, just like we do for other long-term health issues,” Ross said. “We hope this research encourages more clinics and health programs to offer ongoing support to help people keep the weight off.”

Reference:
Source-Eurekalert
