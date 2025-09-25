Do We Really Need Long-Term Plan for Weight Loss?

New study advocates for treating obesity under a chronic disease model that requires extended care.

).A study on long-term care for weight loss was led by Kathryn M. Ross, Ph.D., and published inThe study covered 255 adult participants, who had already lost at least 5% of their initial weight. While ongoing sustained care is critical, a simple monthly call approach is just as effective as more frequent system-generated calls.“This study is important because it shows that ongoing support really does help people maintain their weight loss over time – outcomes in both groups were better than we expected,” said Ross.The research team designed the study to test whether a more personalized approach — giving extra help when someone’s risk of regaining weight was highest — would outperform the standard monthly check-ins.“We have a couple of ideas of why this may be and are excited to get started on new studies to improve our algorithm for predicting weight regain,” said Ross.Ross said. “We hope this research encourages more clinics and health programs to offer ongoing support to help people keep the weight off.”Source-Eurekalert