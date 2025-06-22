Bariatric Vs. GLP-1s: A Mental Health Showdown in Weight Loss

Psychiatric disorders less common after weight-loss surgery than with GLP-1 obesity treatments.

Integrating Psychiatric Support in Obesity Care

Individuals undergoingrevealed a recent study presented at the 2025 ASMBS Annual Scientific Meeting. (Over five years, the likelihood of cognitive decline dropped by 54%, while anxiety and substance use disorders were 18% and 17% less common, respectively.“The study shows metabolic and bariatric surgery confers a strong protective effect against common mental health disorders in a head-to-head comparison with GLP-1 pharmacotherapy,” said study co-author Shauna Levy, MD, MS, Assistant Professor, Chief, Division of MIS/Bariatric Surgery, Tulane University School Medicine.“The data supports embedding psychiatric screening and support within bothFurther investigation is needed, however, to determine why the psychological impact is so different between treatment modalities.”Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of metabolic and bariatric surgery patients and patients on GLP-1 agonists, semaglutide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide, using the TriNetX database.After propensity score matching to balance demographic and clinical characteristics, 33,600 surgical patients and 33,600 pharmacotherapy patients were compared for the incidence of new psychiatric disorders. The follow-up period lasted up to five years.“Maintaining mental health is important regardless of treatment choice. Even small differences can impact quality of life, so patients and their doctors should be proactive about monitoring mood, cognition, and substance use after starting any obesity therapy. Mental health is just as important as physical health and must be considered along with any treatment,” said Ann M. Rogers, MD, MD, ACS FASMBS, President, ASMBS, who was not involved in the study.The operations improve or resolve diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure and leads to significant and durable weight loss.Its safety profile is comparable to some of the safest and most commonly performed surgeries in the U.S. including gallbladder surgery, appendectomy and knee replacement. The ASMBS reports more than 270,000 metabolic and bariatric procedures were performed in 2023, which represents only about 1% of those who meet eligibility requirements based on body mass index (BMI).According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),Studies show the disease can weaken or impair the body’s immune system and cause chronic inflammation and increase the risk of scores of other diseases and conditions including cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.Source-Eurekalert