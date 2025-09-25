How Bullying Triggers Immediate Negative Impacts on the Brain

The neural responses and alarm states of viewers were connected to their real-life victimization experiences.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Exposure to bullying engages social distress circuits in the adolescent and adult brain



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Brain_scans revealed that watching #bullying videos activates the body's built-in #panic button, which is detrimental to both physical and mental health. #mri #bullying #mentalhealth #medindia’

#Brain_scans revealed that watching #bullying videos activates the body's built-in #panic button, which is detrimental to both physical and mental health. #mri #bullying #mentalhealth #medindia’

The Brain's Immediate Toll of Witnessing Bullying

Linking Victimization History to Present Brain Responses

Exposure to bullying engages social distress circuits in the adolescent and adult brain - (https://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2025/09/15/JNEUROSCI.0738-25.2025)

according to researchers from Turun yliopisto and the University of Turku, led by Birgitta Paranko and Lauri Nummenmaa ().The study was published in the journal JNeurosci.The study findings showed that when teenagers aged 11-14 and adults observed first-person videos of bullying, their brains stimulated socio-emotional networks, activating their autonomic threat response systems, that leads to perturbing mental state.A particular group ofwhich was established by eye-tracking and pupil size evaluations.The researchers also discovered that these neural responses and alarm states were linked to viewers having previous real-life experiences being victims of bullying.In sum, says Nummenmaa, “We mapped distress pathways in the brain that may be promptly engaged when someone gets bullied, and showed that theSource-Eurekalert