Curb Sugar, Salt, and Fats to Combat Obesity, Say Experts!

Experts warn that hidden sugar, salt, and fats are driving obesity and lifestyle diseases in India.
On behalf of National Nutrition Month, there is a growing concern among health experts over the escalating levels of obesity and lifestyle diseases. Excessive sugar, salt, and oil in common foods are among the main causes of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, according to Dr. Mrinali Dwivedi, a clinical dietitian and consulting nutritionist at Apex Group of Hospitals in Mumbai (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mumbai Expert Urges Citizens to Cut Down on Sugar, Salt, and Oil to Tackle Obesity and Lifestyle Diseases
Go to source).
Hidden Dangers in Everyday FoodsAlmost 24% of the adult Indian population is overweight or obese, which has almost doubled in the last 20 years. India is also the second highest in the world, with more than 77 million individuals with diabetes. More than 220 million Indians are exposed to high blood pressure, causing risks of stroke, kidney disease, and heart problems. According to Dr Dwivedi, sugar drives obesity and insulin resistance, salt raises blood pressure, and excessive oil and processed fats clog the arteries. Most people are unaware of how many of these hidden ingredients they consume daily through packaged foods, fried snacks, and sugary drinks.
Simple Lifestyle Changes That WorkThe theme of this year’s Nutrition Month emphasises small, consistent changes for long-term health. Dr. Dwivedi recommends:
- Switching to whole grains and reducing processed foods
- Using minimal oil in cooking and seasoning meals with herbs and spices instead of salt
- Replace sugary drinks with water, buttermilk, or fresh fruit
Making Smarter Fat ChoicesIt is important to control fat consumption. Dr. Dwivedi recommends that total fat should not exceed 30% of daily calories, saturated fat should not exceed 10%, and trans fat should not exceed 1%. In order to protect the heart and prevent unhealthful weight gain, she suggests replacing these with healthy unsaturated fats found in fish, nuts, avocado, olive oil, and some vegetable oils.
Build a Healthy Future, One Meal at a TimeA balanced diet today is the strongest investment in tomorrow’s health. Apex Group of Hospitals is actively promoting awareness during Nutrition Month to encourage families to rethink their food habits. “Nutrition is the foundation of good health,” says Dr Dwivedi. By reducing sugar, salt, and oil and making smarter dietary choices, we can prevent lifestyle diseases and enjoy a healthier, more energetic life!
Reference:
- Mumbai Expert Urges Citizens to Cut Down on Sugar, Salt, and Oil to Tackle Obesity and Lifestyle Diseases - (https://www.mumbailive.com/en/lifestyle/mumbai-expert-urges-citizens-to-cut-down-on-sugar-salt-and-oil-to-tackle-obesity-and-lifestyle-diseases-90100)
Source-Eurekalert