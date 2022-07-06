About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Hormonal Treatment Boost Brain Tumor Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on June 7, 2022 at 11:09 PM
Can Hormonal Treatment Boost Brain Tumor Risk

In women, increased doses of hormonal medications can boost the risk of meningioma (the most common benign brain tumor).

World Brain Tumour Day is observed annually on June 8 to raise awareness of the condition.

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor


Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.
Meningioma is mostly a non-cancerous brain tumor arising in the layers of tissue (meninges) that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord. Although the majority of meningiomas are benign, these tumors can grow slowly until they are very large, if left undiscovered, and, in some locations, can be severely disabling and life-threatening.

The fluctuations in meningioma growth during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and breastfeeding are well-documented. These tumors have hormonal receptors in certain meningiomas located at the base of the skull.
Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children


An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
"There is also an association between the growth of meningiomas and hormonal treatments, particularly prolonged and high dose use of the drug cyproterone acetate (CPA)," said Dr. Nagesh Chandra, Senior Consultant and HOD, Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, Aakash Healthcare.

"The higher the dose, and the longer the drug is taken for, the greater the risk of meningioma," he added.

Hormone Therapy and Brain Tumors

In men, it is used to treat inoperable prostate cancer, while in women, it is used for conditions such as severe acne and excessive hair growth. Small doses are also used in birth control pills and hormone replacement therapy.

The occurrence of meningiomas has been reported in association with the use of cyproterone acetate, primarily at doses of 25 mg/day and above.

"When hormone medicine doses are high, and therapy is prolonged, the chances of meningioma formation increase. Meningioma develops in the tissues that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord (meninges). However, the risk decreases significantly after the treatment is discontinued," said Dr Arun Sharma, Consultant, Neurosurgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

"We've had several cases of meningioma in our hospital in the last couple of years. All of them had long-term usage of high-dose cyproterone acetate. This drug's dosage ranges from 25mg to 100mg daily, depending on the patients' condition. It has been discovered that cyproterone acetate increases the risk of meningioma by a factor of around 10," Sharma added.

However, it has been seen that the risk of meningioma decreases noticeably after hormonal therapy is stopped. Therefore, it's essential that people who use high dose cyproterone acetate for at least three to five years should be informed about the increased risk of meningioma by their doctor.

Meningioma symptoms include changes in vision, hearing loss or ringing in the ears, loss of smell, headaches, memory loss, seizures, or weakness in arms and legs.

If a patient is diagnosed with meningioma, treatment with cyproterone medicines must be stopped permanently, according to recommendations from the European Medicines Agency as well as the UK Health Security Agency. The agencies recommend women to take only daily doses of 10 mg. In men, cyproterone medicines should only be used to reduce sex drive in sexual deviations when other options for treatment are not suitable.

"The doctor should clearly define the reasons for prescribing cyproterone acetate. It should be prescribed with the lowest possible daily dose to avoid the development of tumors in the body. When prolonged use of high dose cyproterone acetate is necessary, more thorough screening should be considered, and in patients with a documented meningioma, cyproterone acetate should be discontinued," Sharma noted.

Source: IANS
