How to Prevent Memory Loss in Kids With Brain Tumors During Radiotherapy

Radiation To Head Area Affects Memory

‘Pencil beam scanning proton therapy appears to do the least damage to the parts of the brain critical to children’s memory. Therefore, pencil beam radiotherapy helps preserve memory in kids with brain tumor.’

Effects of Various Forms of Radiation on Memory

The study team conducted carried studies on ten different children treated for brain tumor

All children were diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a type of brain tumor occurring in the central portion of the brain

Using CT and MRI scans the team was able to precisely localize the sites of the 30 structures in the childrens' brains important for memory and other higher functions to analyze the effects of radiation on these.

Each child was treated with the three types of radiotherapy namely volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), double scattering proton therapy (DSPT) or pencil beam scanning proton therapy (PBS).

All the above are advanced forms of radiotherapy treatments but DSPT and PBS are a form of proton therapy, which specifically targets the tumor tissue with little or no damage to surrounding normal tissue. These treatments require expensive equipment and are not widely available in all centers

PBS is a particularly precision type radiotherapy that uses a very narrow proton beam to deliver the radiation

The three forms of radiation for each child were then compared to see which type of radiation treatment caused the least damage to the 30 structures and categorized the radiation dose to each of these structures as low medium and high

It was seen that radiation dose to the temporal lobe was the least with PBS treatment , on comparison with both the DSPT and VMAT treatments

, on comparison with both the DSPT and VMAT treatments Also, it was noted that 41 percent of the left hippocampus volume received much lower doses of radiation with DSPT form of radiation and was totally spared with PBS treatment

Summary

The findings of the study were presented at the ESTRO 38 conference by Laura Toussaint, a PhD student at the Department of Medical Physics, Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.Earlier studies have shown that radiation to certain areas of the brain, such as the hippocampus and temporal lobes and hippocampus can affect higher brain functions particularly memory.The current study hoped to find how various forms of radiotherapy affect ed the brain structures involved in memory, for example, the temporal lobes and hippocampus. The studyto determine the effects.The findings of the study suggest that thewhile assessing the effects of various forms of radiation treatment for childhood brain tumorsMs Toussaint, said: "Proton beam radiation therapy, particularlyThese findings will pave the way for further research in this area as well as making the treatment more widely available and accessible. Currently, there are about 25 centers in Europe offering proton beam therapy and a further 19 being planned or underway.Source: Medindia