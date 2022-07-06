Singapore Faces Dengue Emergency

Singapore faces a dengue "emergency." It has already exceeded 11,000 cases -- far beyond the 5,258 reported throughout 2021 -- before June 1, when its peak dengue season traditionally begins.



Experts are warning that it's a grim figure for Singapore -- whose tropical climate is a natural breeding ground for the Aedes mosquitoes that carry the virus -- and for the rest of the world. That's because changes in the global climate mean such outbreaks are likely to become more common and widespread in the coming years, CNN reported.

Advertisement

‘The outbreak in Singapore has been made worse by recent extreme weather, experts say, and its problem could be a harbinger of what is to come elsewhere as more countries experience prolonged hot weather spells and thundery showers that help to spread both the mosquitoes and the virus they carry.’