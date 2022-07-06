About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Low Suicide Rates Reported in Women Using Hormonal Contraceptives

by Hannah Joy on June 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM
Low Suicide Rates Reported in Women Using Hormonal Contraceptives

Hormonal contraceptives, such as the birth control pills, help reduce attempted suicide rates in women, reveals a new study.

Recent studies had suggested that hormonal contraceptives were associated with a higher risk of attempted suicides, prompting concerns about safety.

Hormonal Contraceptives and Risk of Heart Diseases in Diabetic Women

Hormonal Contraceptives and Risk of Heart Diseases in Diabetic Women


Diabetic women can use intrauterine devices and subdermal implants as safe hormonal contraceptives to prevent the risk of heart events.
Good News for Contraceptive Users

Now a new in-depth study shows that rates of attempted suicides in women using hormonal contraception are actually lower than in women who do not use hormonal contraception.

Presenting the research at the European Congress of Psychiatry, Lead Researcher, Dr Elena Toffol (University of Helsinki) said: "We set out to verify previous data, so this is not what we expected, and it's good news for contraceptive users".
Contraceptives Help Reduce Severe Asthma Attacks in Women

Contraceptives Help Reduce Severe Asthma Attacks in Women


Severe bouts of asthma in women can be reduced by taking contraceptives having a combination containing estrogen and progestogen.
She continued: "Women, especially younger women, have higher rates of depression and attempted suicide than men of similar ages. Many women using hormonal contraceptives, especially contraceptive pills, report mood changes as a side effect. Initial reports from 2018 and 2020 had indicated that the use of hormonal contraceptives was associated with a higher number/risk of suicides and suicide attempts. We set out to confirm this data".

The researchers, from the University of Helsinki, used several Finnish national databases to compare attempted suicide rates of hormonal contraceptive users and non-users using data from the 2017-2019 period. They took results from 587,823 women, which represents around 50% of the total number of women in the 15-49 age group in Finland.

Half of these women had used hormonal contraceptives, including pills, implants, patches, and rings.

The research team found that attempted suicide rates between hormonal contraceptive users and non-users were similarly high in women between 15-19 (in general, suicide rates are higher in younger women and decrease with age), but suicide rates dropped in older age groups, with a greater drop in hormonal contraceptive users relative to non-users in the 20-24 and 25-29 age groups.

In total the researchers saw 474 cases of attempted suicide in women who didn't use hormonal contraceptives, with only 344 attempts in women who used hormonal contraceptives. Women not using contraceptives had a 37% greater odds of attempting suicide in comparison with those using hormonal contraceptives.

Dr Toffol continued, "The strength of this study is a large size, and that we broke the data down according to suicide attempts, psychiatric history, age and contraceptive use. We included a wider age range than the other studies, and importantly, we used a 'nested' study design, where we were able to pair each attempted suicide to 4 control subjects, which allows us to see if contraceptive use in the previous six months was a factor in the attempt. After doing this we found that women with no psychiatric history and using hormonal contraceptives, specifically those containing ethinylestradiol had a significantly reduced risk of attempting suicide than women not using any hormonal contraception."

"The data indicates redeemed prescriptions, and of course it may be that some of these prescriptions were redeemed but not used. Overall though, we think we have been able to account for most confounding factors. Our next step is to use data from this same population to examine the risk of depression associated with hormonal contraception use".



Source: Eurekalert
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
BereavementBereavement
SuicideSuicide
Adolescence Depression Suicide Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Bereavement Quiz on Depression 

Post-Nasal Drip Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Blood Pressure Calculator Indian Medical Journals Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Hospital A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood - Sugar Chart Drug - Food Interactions

