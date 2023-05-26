About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Calorie Counting Vs Satiety: What to Focus for Weight Loss

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on May 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Calorie Counting Vs Satiety: What to Focus for Weight Loss

Consumption of healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables that promotes satiety (feeling free of hunger) and satiation (feeling satisfied with a meal) could be a better approach for weight loss success, according to a new study published in The Annals of Family Medicine.

The researchers compared the impact of two diets — Diabetes Prevention Program Calorie Counting versus MyPlate — on satiation (feeling satisfied with a meal), satiety (feeling free of hunger), and on body fat composition in primary care patients (1 Trusted Source
Reducing Calorie Intake May Not Help You Lose Body Weight

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss


Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
Advertisement


Two hundred and sixty-one overweight, adult, low-income Latina patients, participated in the randomized control trial over 12 months. Throughout the study, community health workers conducted two home education visits; two group education sessions; and seven telephone coaching calls for each participant over six months.

They measured satiation and satiety, as well as waist circumference and body weight among participants. These measures were assessed at the beginning of the trial and again at six- and 12-month follow-up visits.

Satiety-Enhancing Approach for Weight Loss Management

They found that satiation and satiety scores increased for participants on both diets. Both MyPlate and Calorie Counting participants reported a higher quality of life and emotional well-being (2 Trusted Source
Randomized Comparative Effectiveness Trial of 2 Federally Recommended Strategies to Reduce Excess Body Fat in Overweight, Low-Income Patients: MyPlate.gov vs Calorie Counting

Go to source), as well as decreased waist circumference and high satisfaction with their assigned weight loss program.
Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method


Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?
Advertisement

MyPlate participants experienced lower systolic blood pressure at a six-month follow-up visit although this was not sustained over the 12-month trial period. Results suggest that the MyPlate-based intervention may be a practical alternative to the more traditional calorie counting approach.

Approximately 42% of Americans are considered obese, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Traditional methods of addressing obesity have been to restrict calories while reducing food intake. This has short-term efficacy.

Comparing the MyPlate and Calorie Counting interventions among an adult, low-income, mostly Latina population, researchers found that both programs increased levels of satiation and satiety among participants, as well as promoted a better quality of life, emotional well-being, and program satisfaction (3 Trusted Source
Satiety-enhancing products for appetite control: science and regulation of functional foods for weight management

Go to source).

The simpler MyPlate diet led to weight loss and lower systolic blood pressure in the short term although not long term. Therefore, more research is needed to investigate satiety-enhancing approaches for desirable weight control in diverse populations and the use of community health workers as change agents.

References :
  1. Reducing Calorie Intake May Not Help You Lose Body Weight - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28657838/ )
  2. Randomized Comparative Effectiveness Trial of 2 Federally Recommended Strategies to Reduce Excess Body Fat in Overweight, Low-Income Patients: MyPlate.gov vs Calorie Counting - (https://www.annfammed.org/content/21/3/213#sec-26 )
  3. Satiety-enhancing products for appetite control: science and regulation of functional foods for weight management - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22401600/ )


Source: Eurekalert
Is Weight Loss Possible by Eating Fewer Calories

Is Weight Loss Possible by Eating Fewer Calories


Does eating less cause weight loss? Eating less than daily energy requirements will slow down your metabolism and weight loss to save energy.
Advertisement

Calorie Restriction can Prevent Age-related Diseases

Calorie Restriction can Prevent Age-related Diseases


Restricting calorie intake can slow basal metabolism, thereby slowing down the aging process. Many factors like antioxidant mechanisms and dietary and biological factors have a great impact on metabolism.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they ...
Low Calorie Diet

Low Calorie Diet

Low calorie meals or diet include foods that are high on nutritional content and yet have fewer calories. ...
Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan ...
Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the ...
The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ...

Latest Weight Loss

Feeling Hungry? Looking at Pictures of Food on Phone Might Satisfy Your Appetite

Feeling Hungry? Looking at Pictures of Food on Phone Might Satisfy Your Appetite

New study disentangles general and (sensory-) specific eating desires, as well as considers the moderating influence of visual and flavor stimulus variety.
Want to Lose Weight? Say 'No' to Non-sugar Sweeteners

Want to Lose Weight? Say 'No' to Non-sugar Sweeteners

Do non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) reduce obesity and diabetes risk? Here's why you should avoid sugar substitutes for weight loss.
Are Workplace Weight Loss Interventions Effective

Are Workplace Weight Loss Interventions Effective

Are you suffering from obesity? Are looking for weight loss interventions? Don't worry; losing weight is easy with a new workplace lifestyle intervention.
Do Hormones Affect Your Weight

Do Hormones Affect Your Weight

Do hormones play a role in weight management? Yes, hormones can help you gain weight as well as lose weight. Check out six hormones that affect your weight.
How Exercise Affects the Body

How Exercise Affects the Body

Researchers have mapped cells, genes, and cellular pathways that are modified by exercise or high-fat diet.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Calorie Counting Vs Satiety: What to Focus for Weight Loss Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests