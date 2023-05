New Wearable Ultrasound Device Monitors Deep-Tissues in Moving Subjects

Advertisement

How Effective is Fully Integrated Ultrasound System-On-Patch

Moving Towards Internet-of-Medical-Things

A fully integrated wearable ultrasound system to monitor deep tissues in moving subjects - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-023-01800-0 ) Deep Learning in Medical Ultrasound Analysis: A Review - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095809918301887?via%3Dihub ) Machine learning for medical ultrasound: status, methods, and future opportunities - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00261-018-1517-0 )