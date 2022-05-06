About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
780 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases From 27 Countries

by Colleen Fleiss on June 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM
Seven hundred eighty laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported from 27 countries that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus.

This represents an increase of 523 laboratory-confirmed cases (+203%) since May 29, when a total of 257 cases were reported.

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


However, there have been no deaths associated with the current monkeypox outbreak.

While epidemiological investigations are ongoing, the global health body said most reported cases so far have been presented through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health care facilities, and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men (MSM).
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Advertisement

But, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. The virus can spread through any kind of sustained skin-to-skin contact with an infected person who has a lesion. It can also spread through body fluids, contaminated bed sheets and clothing, or respiratory droplets if a person has a lesion in their mouth.

Monkeypox: New Figures

"Since May 13, 2022, and as of June 2, 2022, 780 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to or identified by WHO from 27 Member States across four WHO regions that are not endemic for monkeypox virus," the WHO said in a statement.

So far, the West African clade of the virus has been identified from samples of cases. And most confirmed cases reported travel to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa where the monkeypox virus is endemic.

"The confirmation of monkeypox in persons who have not traveled to an endemic area is atypical, and even one case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak," the WHO said.

Scientists also agree with the theory that the monkeypox virus may have been quietly circulating for years before its sudden emergence worldwide.

"There may have been undetected transmission for a while," said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO technical lead for monkeypox, during a recent briefing. "What we don't know is how long that may have been. We don't know if it's weeks, months, or possibly a couple of years."

Source: IANS
Guidelines Issued by the Indian Government Due to Monkeypox Endemic


The Union Ministry of Health issued guidelines for the monitoring and management of the monkeypox, a virus that has caused human infections in 25 countries.
News Category
