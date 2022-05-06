About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Plastic Pollution: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on June 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Plastic Pollution: New Insights

World Environment Day 2022: Plastic pollution has become a major problem in recent years. Plastic never decomposes; it breaks down into tiny particles that end up in the ocean.

According to reports, the world produces more than 400 tonnes of plastic per year, with most products not being recycled. Many brands have recently taken charge of the situation and begun recycling pet bottles into garments, which is one method of reducing waste generation, making a world more environmentally friendly.

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags


Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can be the best solution to keep our environment clean and green. So, just say 'No' to plastic bags and grab these 7 eco-friendly bags to get rid of plastic pollution.
Advertisement


Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub says "It's just a small step that we are taking towards a sustainable nation. The collection made from recycled plastic is completely safe and skin-friendly. It is good for the environment since we are making new products from the old products which go into the garbage or are of no use to us."

Plastics & Environment

She goes on and explains the process of how PET bottles can be recycled and used to produce high-grade fibers. "The pure version of polyester textile is the 'Recycled Polyester'. Recycled polyester is known to use PET as the raw material, the same material that is being used in clear plastic water bottles, and recycling it to make the fabric prevents it from going to landfills. Below are the steps involved in the production process of recycling the PET bottles:
Breaking Point In The Global Plastic Pollution

Breaking Point In The Global Plastic Pollution


The accumulation of plastic pollution in the environment can trigger irreversible effects. To avoid this, enforce tailored actions to reduce the emissions.
Advertisement

The first and foremost step involves collecting PET bottles being sterilized, dried, and later squeezed into small chips. The chips are then heated and passed through a plate called a spinneret to form strings of yarn. After that, this yard is wound up in spools, and the fiber is then passed through a crimping machine in order to get a fluffy texture. Finally, the yarn is dyed and knitted into polyester fabric."

She also adds, "About 6 bottles are being recycled to make a T-shirt, 6 bottles to make a bodysuit, nine bottles to make a sleepsuit, five for a legging and nine for a dress, PET is just as good as virgin polyester, but takes fewer resources to make."

Source: IANS
Plastic Pollution: New Insights

Plastic Pollution: New Insights


New mechanism by which microplastics, like Styrofoam, and particulate pollutants are carried long distances, with implications for preventing the spread and accumulation of contaminants in food and water sources has been discovered.
Advertisement

Advertisement
