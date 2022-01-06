Guidelines Issued by the Indian Government Due to Monkeypox Endemic

The Union Ministry of Health issued guidelines for the monitoring and management of the monkeypox, an animal virus that has caused human infections in 25 countries over the past month on May 31, although no case has been registered in India so far.



These guidelines focus on monitoring and early detection of new cases as key public health measures to control the epidemic of monkeypox. Disease surveillance units are also needed across the country to begin diagnosing, isolating and managing any suspicious cases or clusters.

Monkeypox and its World-Wide Spread

Monkeypox is a viral disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, but of lesser severity, known to cause human disease since 1970, its first outbreak in Congo. Since then, it has spread from time to time in Central and West Africa. But over the past month, it has emerged in countries across Europe, North America and South America.