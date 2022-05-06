3 R's of Environment Revealed

Advertisement

Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement

The Prime Minister reminded the gathering that this global initiative was proposed by him at COP-26 last year. "The vision of LiFE is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. And those who live such a lifestyle are called 'Pro-Planet People'. Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present, and focuses on the future. Reduce, reuse, and recycle are the concepts woven into our life. The Circular Economy has been an integral part of our culture and lifestyle," he said.He noted that thanks to 1.3 billion Indians in the country, he was able to do many good things for the environment in our country."India's forest cover is increasing, and so is the population of lions, tigers, leopards, elephants, and rhinos. India's commitment to reach 40% of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources has been achieved, nine years ahead of schedule. The target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol has been achieved five months ahead of the November 2022 target. This is a major accomplishment given that blending was hardly 1.5% in 2013-14 and 5% in 2019-20," he said.He also mentioned that renewable energy has a priority focus in the government. "Way ahead is all about innovation and openness. When technology and tradition mix, the vision of life will be taken further," he said."Our planet is one but our efforts have to be many - One earth, many efforts. India stands ready to support any effort for a better environment and to further global wellness. Our track record speaks for itself," he added.Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates, who also participated in the program, said: "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for taking the lead on this global initiative of citizen action to promote pro-climate behaviors. Together we can build a green industrial revolution. The necessity for collective global action to address climate change has never been greater and India's role and leadership are crucial in ensuring that we reach our climate goals."World Bank President David Malpass recalled the words of Indian scriptures on the centrality of the environment in the Indian ethos. He remembered seeing this urgency while working with the Prime Minister on Civil Service capacity building in Gujarat in 2019. He also praised India's local initiatives like POSHAN, ASHA, and Swachh Bharat people helping in financial inclusion and localizing the initiative.The idea of LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilization' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption.'Source: IANS