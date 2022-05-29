Monkeypox Outbreak: Monkeypox Patients' Pets Must be Isolated or Killed

Advertisement

Monkeypox Outbreak: 'Isolate Or Kill Pets'

Although the natural reservoir of monkeypox is unknown, experts believe it comes from rodents in the west and central Africa, where the disease is endemic.Pet rodents -- including hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and mice -- are considered most at risk, as they are known to be susceptible to the disease. Other animals, including dogs and cats, should also be kept indoors -- but can isolate at home as the risks of contracting the virus are lower, The Telegraph reported.According to Prof David Robertson, from the Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, although the threat of monkeypox jumping from humans to pets to wildlife is low, it is a "valid concern", the report said.If this happens, it would be incredibly difficult to trace the spread of the virus - which could jump back into humans from wildlife, triggering recurrent outbreaks."This virus does have quite a wide host range which is always worrying in terms of potential to establish in a new host species... it would seem sensible to monitor any animals/pets that infected people are in contact with," Robertson was quoted as saying.Some experts, however, have downplayed the risks. Professor Ian H Brown, head of the virology department at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), said the threat remained "theoretical", with diseases "more readily" jumping the other way, from humans to animals."There are lots of uncertainties so (it is) always prudent in such situations to educate people and mitigate such risks," he told the Telegraph."To date few animal species have known susceptibility to the virus. No companion dog cases have been reported during this event to date or in previous events."Source: IANS