List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Toxoplasmosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Toxoplasmosis

Atovaquone Atovaquone is an antibiotic, prescribed for Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), Toxoplasmosis and also for malaria treatment in combination with proguanil. The medication inhibits the reproduction of the protozoan that causes the disease.

Azithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue. It is also useful in treating pneumonia, typhoid, gonorrhoea, granuloma inguinale and chancroid. It prevents bacterial growth.

Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria.

Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs.

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for treatment of falciparum malaria, resistant to chloroquine. It blocks the formation of folinic acid within the malaria organism, which kills the parasite.