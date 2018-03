List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hypersomnia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hypersomnia

Caffeine Caffeine stimulates the brain; hence it is used as a central nervous stimulant. It is used along with analgesics and/or ergotamine for migraine (severe headaches with nausea). It is also used for a breathing condition (apnea) in premature infants. Trade Names : More...

Carbamazepine Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia. Trade Names : More...

Dextroamphetamine Dextroamphetamine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity in children and sleep disorder (narcolepsy).

Lithium Lithium is an antimanic agent, prescribed for acute mania and bipolar disorder. Trade Names : More...

Methylphenidate Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder (ADD) and daytime sleep (narcolepsy).