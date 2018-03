List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pheochromocytoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pheochromocytoma

Labetalol Labetalol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, including high blood pressure during pregnancy. Trade Names : More...

Metyrosine Metyrosine is a catecholamine synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for pheochromocytoma.

Phenoxybenzamine Phenoxybenzamine is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and sweating caused by a certain kind of tumor. Trade Names :

Phentolamine Mesylate Phentolamine Mesylate is a reversal anesthesia used in dental procedures for anesthetizing soft tissues (lip and tongue). It is an antihypertensive, prescribed for prevention or control of hypertension. Not recommended for children less than 6 years and weight less than 15kg (33lbs). Trade Names :

Prazosin Prazosin is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Trade Names : More...