List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Amikacin Amikacin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections. It inhibits the production of bacterial proteins, which causes bacterial cell death.

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Ampicillin and Sulbactam is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Sulbactam blocks the enzyme, which breaks down ampicillin and thereby allows ampicillin to attack and kill the bacteria.

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections.

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs.

Meropenem Meropenem is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections. The medication inhibits cell wall synthesis in bacteria, and thereby leading to cell death.

Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections.