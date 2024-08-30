About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Role of Vitamin D in Preventing Retinal Vein Occlusion

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Aug 30 2024 3:45 PM

Highlights:
  • Significant association between vitamin D deficiency and retinal vein occlusion
  • No difference in vitamin D levels between central retinal vein occlusion and branch retinal vein occlusion subtypes
  • Combining vitamin D with intravitreal bevacizumab (IVB) treatment improves visual acuity and central macular thickness
Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is a significant retinal vascular disorder that can lead to severe visual impairment. Recent research suggests that vitamin D may play a crucial role in preventing and managing RVO. This study was conducted by the Isfahan Eye Research Center, highlighting the relationship between vitamin D levels and RVO (1 Trusted Source
Vitamin D deficiency in patients with retinal vein occlusion: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).
The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the association between vitamin D levels and the incidence of RVO. Researchers aimed to determine if vitamin D deficiency is linked to an increased risk of developing RVO and to assess the potential impact of vitamin D supplementation in managing this condition.

The meta-analysis incorporated data from six studies with a total of 589 participants. Researchers compared vitamin D levels between patients with RVO and healthy controls. The principal outcome measures focused on determining differences in vitamin D levels between these two groups.


New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India
New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India
US vitamin D guidelines may not suit India due to unique factors. Personalized recommendations are essential.
Advertisement

Vitamin D Deficiency and Retinal vein occlusion (RVO)

The meta-analysis revealed a significant association between vitamin D deficiency and an increased risk of RVO. The odds ratio indicates a robust correlation. Patients with RVO had a notable decrease in serum vitamin D levels by 1.91 ng/mL.

No significant difference in vitamin D levels was found between central RVO (CRVO) and branch RVO (BRVO) subtypes. This suggests that vitamin D deficiency may not be specific to one RVO subtype over another.

The analysis included four studies reporting vitamin D deficiency prevalence. None of the studies found sufficient vitamin D levels in individuals with RVO, further highlighting the deficiency's role in the condition's development.


Advertisement
Low Cost Bevacizumab as Effective as Aflibercept Drug for Central Retinal Vein Occlusion
Low Cost Bevacizumab as Effective as Aflibercept Drug for Central Retinal Vein Occlusion
Central retinal vein occlusion could be treated using low cost bevacizumab drug which is effective as aflibercept drug.

The Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertension, and Retinal Vein Occlusion

Cardiovascular Health and Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency is known to be linked with various cardiovascular and cerebrovascular issues, which may extend to retinal vascular disorders. The correlation between vitamin D deficiency, hypertension, and increased vascular resistance indicates a possible connection to retinal vein occlusion.

The Role of Hypertension: One study within the meta-analysis found no significant difference in vitamin D levels between hypertensive and non-hypertensive RVO patients. This suggests that the relationship between vitamin D and RVO might be independent of hypertension. However, future studies should report on hypertension prevalence to clarify its role further.


Advertisement
Vitamin D may Prevent Vision Loss in AMD Patients
Vitamin D may Prevent Vision Loss in AMD Patients
Elderly women under the age of 75 years who suffer from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) could prevent vision loss by taking Vitamin D.

Impact of Vitamin D Supplementation

The research highlighted the potential benefits of combining vitamin D supplementation with intravitreal bevacizumab (IVB) treatment. This combined approach resulted in a significant reduction in central macular thickness and improved best-corrected visual acuity in CRVO patients, suggesting that vitamin D supplementation could enhance treatment outcomes.

Further investigations, particularly clinical trials, are necessary to understand the impact of vitamin D supplementation on central macular thickness and best-corrected visual acuity. These studies could provide valuable insights for improving RVO treatment strategies.

The meta-analysis establishes a significant association between vitamin D deficiency and retinal vein occlusion. The results emphasize the need for further research to explore the mechanisms underlying this relationship and to evaluate the potential benefits of vitamin D supplementation in managing RVO. Addressing these gaps could lead to improved treatment approaches and better patient outcomes.

Reference:
  1. Vitamin D deficiency in patients with retinal vein occlusion: a systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://journalretinavitreous.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40942-024-00571-3)


Source-Medindia
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements - Vitamin D
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements - Vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency can cause rickets. Sunlight helps synthesize a precursor of vitamin D that is found in various food items.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement