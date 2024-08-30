Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 30). Role of Vitamin D in Preventing Retinal Vein Occlusion . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 30, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-vitamin-d-in-preventing-retinal-vein-occlusion-217025-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Role of Vitamin D in Preventing Retinal Vein Occlusion". Medindia. Aug 30, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-vitamin-d-in-preventing-retinal-vein-occlusion-217025-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Role of Vitamin D in Preventing Retinal Vein Occlusion". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-vitamin-d-in-preventing-retinal-vein-occlusion-217025-1.htm. (accessed Aug 30, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Role of Vitamin D in Preventing Retinal Vein Occlusion. Medindia, viewed Aug 30, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-vitamin-d-in-preventing-retinal-vein-occlusion-217025-1.htm.