Manuka Honey: A Sweet Fighter Against Breast Cancer

- Manuka honey slows the growth of certain breast cancer cells
- It enhances the effectiveness of tamoxifen, a common breast cancer drug
- Research shows it may selectively target and destroy cancer cells
Manuka Honey Inhibits Human Breast Cancer Progression in Preclinical Models
Manuka Honey: What Makes It Special?Manuka honey, produced in New Zealand, is famous for its high levels of Methylglyoxal (MGO), a compound believed to have powerful antibacterial and possibly anticancer properties. In a recent study, scientists investigated whether Manuka honey could slow down or stop the growth of breast cancer cells and the results were promising!
The study found that Manuka honey can significantly slow the growth of certain breast cancer cells. When applied to estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer cells (the most common type), Manuka honey worked in a dose-dependent manner—the more honey, the stronger the effect. Surprisingly, it was less effective on triple-negative breast cancer cells, which are usually more difficult to treat.
How does Manuka Honey Trigger Cancer Cell Self-DestructionOne exciting discovery was how well Manuka honey worked alongside tamoxifen, a standard breast cancer treatment. When used together, the honey boosted tamoxifen’s effectiveness, suggesting that it might help overcome resistance to this drug, making treatments more successful.
The study revealed that it triggers a process called apoptosis, where cancer cells essentially “self-destruct.” This process was much more pronounced in estrogen receptor-positive cells, showing that the honey might selectively target certain types of breast cancer. Importantly, these effects weren’t just due to the sugar content of the honey other sugars didn’t have the same impact.
Manuka honey also seems to interfere with the cancer cells’ survival mechanisms. It activated certain proteins that prevent cell growth and blocked pathways that cancer cells use to survive and thrive. By disrupting these signals, Manuka honey makes it harder for cancer cells to grow.
Could Manuka Honey Be a Future Cancer Treatment?To see if these effects could translate to real-world scenarios, researchers tested Manuka honey on mice with breast cancer. The results were encouraging the honey significantly slowed the growth of breast tumors, suggesting that it might be effective in living organisms, not just in the lab.
This study highlights the potential of Manuka honey as a natural ally in the fight against breast cancer. While more research is needed before it becomes a standard treatment, these findings open the door to exciting possibilities. Manuka honey might one day be part of a comprehensive approach to breast cancer, especially for patients who face resistance to traditional therapies.
Manuka honey’s ability to slow down breast cancer growth and enhance the effects of existing treatments could be a game-changer in oncology. As we continue to explore natural therapies, Manuka honey offers hope that nature’s sweetness might just hold the key to sweeter outcomes for breast cancer patients.
- Manuka Honey Inhibits Human Breast Cancer Progression in Preclinical Models - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39064812/)
