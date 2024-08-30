Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 30). Manuka Honey: A Sweet Fighter Against Breast Cancer . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 30, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/manuka-honey-a-sweet-fighter-against-breast-cancer-217027-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Manuka Honey: A Sweet Fighter Against Breast Cancer". Medindia. Aug 30, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/manuka-honey-a-sweet-fighter-against-breast-cancer-217027-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Manuka Honey: A Sweet Fighter Against Breast Cancer". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/manuka-honey-a-sweet-fighter-against-breast-cancer-217027-1.htm. (accessed Aug 30, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Manuka Honey: A Sweet Fighter Against Breast Cancer. Medindia, viewed Aug 30, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/manuka-honey-a-sweet-fighter-against-breast-cancer-217027-1.htm.