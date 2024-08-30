About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New AI Software Streamlines Dementia Diagnosis

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 30 2024 10:31 PM

New AI Software Streamlines Dementia Diagnosis
Alzheimer's disease, while the most common cause of dementia, is not the only one. The complexity of dementia, often involving multiple causes, makes diagnosis challenging and time-consuming. Unfortunately, this can hinder early intervention. To address this issue, Dr. Vijaya B. Kolachalama at Boston University has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can assist doctors in accurately diagnosing various types of dementia. The findings are published in Nature Medicine.
The tool accurately identifies specific causes of dementia using commonly collected patient information—like medical history, medication use, demographic data, and neurological and neuropsychological exam scores—and neuroimaging data, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. For each case, all the available information is entered into the AI-powered software, which then generates a prediction of the type of dementia a person has and a confidence score.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Machine Learning for Early Dementia Detection

“We believe AI can help by identifying these disorders early and assisting doctors in managing their patients more effectively, preventing the diseases from getting worse,” says Kolachalama, a BU associate professor of medicine and computer science, and corresponding author on the paper.

As new drugs gain approval for treating Alzheimer’s—such as Kisunla, an injection that the US Food & Drug Administration recently approved for people with mild cognitive impairment—Kolachalama is hopeful that his team’s AI tool can help determine who can benefit from different treatments or participate in clinical trials to help bring more drugs to market.

The algorithm was trained on data from more than 50,000 individuals from nine different datasets collected around the world. To test the software’s performance, the researchers gave neurologists working alone and neurologists using the computer model 100 cases to evaluate. They then compared the results of doctors working solo versus those using the software—and found the software boosted the doctors’ accuracy by 26 percent.

Preventing Dementia: High Cholesterol and Vision Loss Increase Risk
Preventing Dementia: High Cholesterol and Vision Loss Increase Risk
Can dementia risk be reduced from childhood? Yes! Discover 14 risk factors and strategies to cut the global dementia trend in half, starting early in life.
Kolachalama collaborates with neurologists and radiologists from around the world who all have access to different types of patient information. For that reason, the software works even with limited information. For example, MRI machines are not as prevalent in under-resourced hospitals in low-income countries, so having a tool that can use any type of available patient data is key for expanding the technology to areas that need it most.

“The ability to generate a diagnosis with routine clinical data is becoming increasingly important given the significant challenges in accessing gold-standard testing, not only in remote and economically developing regions, but [also] in urban healthcare centers,” says Kolachalama.

Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
He points out that there is a shortage of neurology experts around the world, and with the number of neurology patients growing, this mismatch is putting a big strain on healthcare systems. Having a software program that can assist in diagnosing could help lift the burden that’s falling on doctors with limited time and resources, Kolachalama says. The next step for the AI tool is bringing it to hospitals and doctors’ offices for field testing—a goal that Kolachalama and his team are actively working toward.

Source-Eurekalert
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.


Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement