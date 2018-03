List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cigarette Smoking

Bupropion Bupropion is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation. It increases the levels of certain chemicals in the brain and reduces the cravings, anxiety, irritability and other symptoms associated with depression. Trade Names : More...

Clonidine Clonidine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Nicotine Nicotine is a stimulant and detoxifying agent, prescribed for smoking cessation. Trade Names :

Nortriptyline Nortriptyline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names : More...

Topiramate Topiramate is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for the treatment of seizures and prevents migraine headaches, either alone or with other medications. It decreases abnormal excitement in the brain. Trade Names :

Tryptophan Tryptophan is a nutriceutical agent, prescribed for depression along with other medications. Trade Names : More...